Video: Watch the Music Video for Grace Bowers' debut single 'Tell Me Why U Do That'

Tell Me Why U Do That,” the debut single from breakthrough guitarist, songwriter and bandleader Grace Bowers and her band The Hodge Podge is now available.

Produced by GRAMMY Award-winner John Osborne (Brothers Osborne), the infectious single was written by Bowers, Osborne, Lucie Silvas, Meg Mcree and Ben Chapman.

In celebration of the new music, Grace is confirmed to make her debut performance on the legendary Grand Ole Opry on her eighteenth birthday, July 30, 2024. Other performances this spring and summer include stops at BottleRock Napa Valley, Levitate Music & Arts Festival, Floyd Fest, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Bourbon & Beyond, XPoNential Music Festival and Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival as well as dates supporting Chris Shiflett and Elle King. She will also host a special benefit concert, “An Evening Supporting Love, Life & Music,” at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl on June 10, with proceeds supporting Voices for a Safer Tennessee and MusiCares. See below for full touring itinerary.

Originally from the Bay Area and now calling Nashville home, Bowers began garnering attention after sharing videos of herself playing guitar on social media during the pandemic. In the years since, she’s been featured on “CBS Mornings” in a piece focused on a new wave of young female guitarists, performed alongside Dolly Parton as part of her Pet Gala special on CBS, joined Lainey Wilson as part of CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live celebration, performed as part of the “Men’s Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate Presented by Nissan” and been sought after by everyone from Devon Allman to Tyler Childers and Susan Tedeshi to Gaslight Anthem. Of her 2023 Newport Folk Festival debut, Rolling Stone declared, “Her 20-minute performance gave the distinct sense that everyone lucky enough to have attended was witnessing a star in the making,” while The Tennessean calls her “a 17 year old Blues guitar prodigy,” with a, “heart as big as her talent is vast.” In response to the tragic Covenant School shooting in Nashville last year, she organized and headlined the Grace Bowers & Friends benefit, which supported Covenant Heals and MusiCares® and featured Butch Walker, Hannah Wicklund, Devon Gilfillian and Daniel Donato.

GRACE BOWERS & THE HODGE PODGE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

April 26—Oxford, MS—Double Decker Arts Festival

May 11—Knoxville, TN—Southern Skies Music Festival

May 12—Scaly Mountain, NC—Bear Shadow 2024

May 17—Hurricane Mills, TN—Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival

May 22—San Francisco, CA—BottleRock After Dark @ Café Du Nord*

May 23— Napa, CA—BottleRock After Dark @ The Garden*

May 24—Napa, CA—BottleRock Napa Valley

May 26— San Jose, CA—BottleRock After Dark @ The Ritz*

June 10—Nashville, TN—Brooklyn Bowl

June 13— Davenport, IA—Capitol Theater#

June 14—Winnetka, IL—Winnetka Music Festival

June 15—Des Moines, IA—Val Air Ballroom#

July 5—Marshfield, MA—Levitate Music Festival

July 27—Floyd, VA—Floyd Fest

July 30—Nashville, TN—Grand Ole Opry

August 3—Mammoth Lakes, CA—Mammoth Festival of Beers & Bluesapalooza

September 12—Telluride, CO—Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

September 13—Bristol, TN—Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

September 20—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond

September 22—Camden, NJ—XPoNential Music Festival

September 29—Franklin, TN—Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

October 11—North Charleston, SC—Riverfront Revival

*supporting Chris Shiflett

#supporting Elle King

Photo Credit: Cedric Jones