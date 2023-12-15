Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From Her 'GUTS' Album For Vevo

The track is off her hit album "GUTS," which was released earlier this year.

By: Dec. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song Photo 2 Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 3 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate Photo 4 New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From Her 'GUTS' Album For Vevo

Olivia Rodrigo has released the Vevo Official Live Performance for her single "all-american bitch."

The track is off her hit album "GUTS," which was released earlier this year. The LP earned six GRAMMY nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

After shattering records with her chart-topping, 4x Platinum debut album SOUR – the fastest album in history to have all of its songs certified RIAA Platinum or higher – Olivia Rodrigo made a monumental return with her new album GUTS, featuring hit singles "vampire" and "bad idea right.:

Hailed by Pitchfork as the “Best New Track” upon release, “vampire” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 – as did SOUR hits “drivers license” and “good 4 u,” making Rodrigo the first artist ever to debut the lead singles from two career-opening albums atop the chart.  

“Vampire”, currently No. 1 at Top 40 Radio,  reached the No. 1 spot on the UK Official Singles Chart — a turn of events that made Rodrigo the female artist with the most No. 1 singles in the UK this decade. 

The 20-year-old is the youngest artist in Hot 100 history to debut three hits at #1. Also a global smash, “vampire” amassed over 100 million combined streams in its first week and charted at No. 1 in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. 

Her previous album, SOUR is now 4x Platinum in the U.S. and has sold over 17.9 million global album adjusted units with over 42 billion streams worldwide. Each of the album’s 11 tracks landed in the top 30 of Billboard’s Hot 100, making Rodrigo the first female artist to simultaneously chart 11 or more songs in the top 30. 

Watch Olivia Rodrigo perform "All American Bitch" for Vevo here:






RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Vince Freeman Releases New Single Imposter Photo
Vince Freeman Releases New Single 'Imposter'

“Imposter” follows the release of Freeman's single “Powers,” the deeply empowering first offering from the record. A gospel-infused anthem of thanks and defiance, positivity and optimism, the track showcases both Freeman's faith in the power of song and the impact it has had on his life. From his journey as industry tastemaker, to prime-time musical acclaim.

2
Windser Shares Cover Of Chris Isaaks Wicked Game Photo
Windser Shares Cover Of Chris Isaak's 'Wicked Game'

Burgeoning indie-artist Windser rounds out an exciting 2023 with a cover of Chris Isaak's “Wicked Game.” Mixed by Mark Needham (who mixed the original version) the gorgeous rendition features Windser's signature sound — dazzling vocals, dulcet harmonies, and gorgeous electric guitar. Listen to the new single now!

3
Like A Storm Remix New Single Sinners & Saints Photo
Like A Storm Remix New Single 'Sinners & Saints'

Renowned for their live shows, LAS has toured the US, Europe, Australia, Canada, New Zealand & Japan. Either in a headlining or sharing the stage with such artists as Ozzy Osbourne, Slash, Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Creed, Shinedown, Alter Bridge, Black Veil Brides, Skillet, Volbeat, Gojira, Escape The Fate, Hellyeah, Sevendust & many more.

4
The Montvales Revisit A Past Life With On Born Strangers Photo
The Montvales Revisit A Past Life With On 'Born Strangers'

This new direction was aided by producer Mike Eli LoPinto (guitarist for Chris Stapleton and co-writer and producer of Emily Nenni's “On the Ranch”) who assembled an A-list roster of session players at sound engineer Sean Sullivan's Tractor Shed Studio for Born Strangers. The result is The Montvales' sound elevated and amplified.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Dylan Mulvaney to Release Debut Single Tonight; Preview Her 'Blue Christmas' CoverDylan Mulvaney to Release Debut Single Tonight; Preview Her 'Blue Christmas' Cover
Cher, Olivia Rodrigo & More Featured in ABC's JingleBall SpecialCher, Olivia Rodrigo & More Featured in ABC's JingleBall Special
Robin Roberts' THE HARLEM HELLFIGHTERS Coming to the HISTORY ChannelRobin Roberts' THE HARLEM HELLFIGHTERS Coming to the HISTORY Channel
Saweetie, Cynthia Bailey & More Join BMF Season Three on STARZSaweetie, Cynthia Bailey & More Join BMF Season Three on STARZ

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
HARMONY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SPAMALOT
HAMILTON