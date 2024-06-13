Video: Walt Disco Shares Behind-the-Scenes Film for Latest Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Glasgow’s Walt Disco will release their acclaimed second album The Warping, this Friday, June 14 via Lucky Number. Receiving numerous accolades, the album includes latest single “Come Undone”, the deeply personal single “Jocelyn”, the band’s ‘cynical disco banger’ “You Make Me Feel So Dumb” and their wistful comeback single “Pearl”. To celebrate the album’s release, the band have shared a behind-the-scenes ‘making of’ film.

Next week Walt Disco headline the launch event for Charles Jeffrey’s ‘The Lore Of Loverboy’ exhibition, building on the band’s longstanding collaborative relationship with the leading Scottish designer. Hailed for their spectacular live show by BrooklynVegan, Austin Chronicle and Rolling Stone, the band will join electronic pop pioneers OMD for a lengthy support tour across North America this Fall.

Written on both sides of the Atlantic, from Los Angeles and Austin to Glasgow and London, The Warping is a significant step forward for the band. Deeply personal, deft lyricism examines feelings of envy, fear, joy and hope. Yearning for another self is a recurring dream on The Warping, as they explore gender dysphoria and envy with radical honesty, accepting them as two tangled threads in the same experience. Taking the cinematic glam of their debut to a new peak, the band brought in classically trained horns, woodwind and swelling string sections lending a fantastically organic and technically accomplished new level to the Walt Disco sound. While the foundations were laid during pre-album recording sessions at Phil Manzanera of Roxy Music’s studio the songs themselves largely come together in collaboration. The Warping was co-produced by the band and Chris McCrory, with engineering from The Vale studios’ Chris D’Adda, and the instrumentation is almost entirely analogue.

Following the release in 2022 of their debut album Unlearning the Glasgow 5-piece picked up nominations for the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award and AIM “Independent Album of the Year”. The band have performed at Glastonbury, Latitude, Austin City Limits and SXSW festivals, headlined their first US shows in NYC and LA and supported HMLTD and Nation of Language.

Walt Disco also ticked off some bucket list moments; be it opening for both Simple Minds and Duran Duran, as well as Primal Scream’s Screamadelica Tour, or Tilda Swinton calling them her favourite new band. The band’s singer Jocelyn Si narrated the short film Christopher at Sea, about queer identity and self-discovery, which showcased at the Venice Film Festival and Cannes. The band also featured within a Christian Louboutin campaign that sought to challenge the gender binary applied to clothing and footwear as well as performing in Paris at the Louboutin event for Paris Fashion Week.

Walt Disco Tour Dates

US

9/9: Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

9/11: Vancouver BC @ Orpheum

9/12: Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre

9/13: Portland OR @ Roseland Theater

9/15: Oakland CA @ Fox Theater

9/17: Las Vegas NV @ House of Blues

9/19: Los Angeles CA @ Greek Theatre

9/20: Los Angeles CA @ Greek Theatre

9/21: San Diego CA @ Balboa Theatre

9/24: Salt Lake City UT @ Union Events Center

9/25: Denver CO @ Paramount Theatre

9/27: Dallas TX @ Majestic Theater

9/28: Austin TX @ The Moody Theater @ ACL Live

9/29: Houston TX @ Bayou Music Center

10/4: Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue

10/5: Chicago IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/6: Royal Oak MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/8: Toronto ON @ History

10/9: Cleveland OH @ House of Blues

10/10: New York NY @ Terminal 5

10/12: Huntington NY @ The Paramount

10/13: Boston MA @ House of Blues

10/15: Glenside PA @ Keswick Theatre

10/16: Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/18: Atlanta GA @ Buckhead Theater

10/19: Orlando FL @ The Plaza Live

10/20: St Petersburg FL @ Jannus Live

Headline Tour

11/10: Leeds, UK @ The Wardrobe

11/11: Manchester, UK @ YES

11/13: Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

11/14: Birmingham, UK @ Institute 3

11/15: Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

11/16: Brighton, UK @ Dust

11/18: Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtspeicher

11/19 - Cologne, Germany @ Blue Shell

11/21: Frankfurt, Germany @ Brotfrabik

11/22: Berlin, Germany @ Prachtwerk

11/23: Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

11/26: Paris, France @ Hasard Ludique

11/28: London, UK @ Bush Hall

11/29: Newcastle, UK @ Zerox

11/30: Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse

Photo credit: Izzy Leach

