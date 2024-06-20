Video: Victoria Bigelow Shares Latest Single 'Forever Now And Then'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Victoria Bigelow‘s gorgeous voice and intimate lyrics tell breathtaking stories of heartbreak and bittersweet hope. Now, she shares “Forever Now And Then,” the latest video from her stunning new project, Songs for No One Vol 2. The Devan Skaggs-produced EP is available now via Immortal Records and can be heard HERE.

“Forever Now And Then” was written about Victoria’s marriage and motherhood, and learning to love someone other than just yourself. She notes, “The song is about opening yourself to someone else and letting them see the dark bits of you while remaining steadfast when they show you their worst, too.” Watch the intimate Joey Puterbaugh-directed video for the song here!

The Georgia-raised / Arizona-based musician also has several tour dates this month and next, following her March performances at Luck Reunion where she was selected as an Artist On The Rise, and at SXSW where she gave a riveting performance during The Line of Best Fit’s showcase. See new tour dates here:

VICTORIA BIGELOW TOUR DATES

June 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon (tix)

Jul 11 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress (tix)

July 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Hotel Cafe (tix)

Bigelow previously shared the deeply personal “Going Blue.” which followed her stunning lead single, “Under the Tree,” which was inspired by the writing of one of her heroes, Sylvia Plath; and “The Kids,” a track about how hard young people have it in current times, with their pain often invalidated and overlooked that was included on Rolling Stone’s “Songs You Need To Know.”

Victoria Bigelow’s new self-penned project expands on themes of nostalgia and existentialism from 2023’s Songs For No One Vol. 1. “The EP was recorded with my partner at our home in the desert with the intent of bringing the listener into my sonic interpretation of the Southwest, and the vastness it offers,” notes Victoria. “It touches on the loss of innocence that robs so many of us of our youthful hope, and the full circle moments of love we experience when we return to ourselves and open up to others.”

The moody yet hopeful music that Victoria creates has drawn comparisons to Weyes Blood, Angel Olsen and Mazzy Star – all of whom the musician has found inspiration from. But her first inspiration to create music came when the Marietta, GA-raised artist’s mother bought her a $10 guitar to celebrate turning twelve. The next day she wrote her first song and, ten years later as a young mother cradling her newborn son in her arms, Bigelow wrote her breakthrough single “Low.”

Photo Credit: Joey Puterbaugh

