Video: Troye Sivan Previews New Single 'RUSH'

The new single is coming soon.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 1 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 3 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30 Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30

Troye Sivan has shared a preview of his steamy new single, "Rush." Pre-save the new single here.

Listen to a preview of the new single here:

“You,” Troye’s collaboration with Regard and Tate McRae, has become a top 10 hit at Top 40 radio, marking his highest-charting single at the format. The track, which climbed to the No. 1 position on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, has amassed over 200 million combined global streams.

In his career to date, Troye has amassed over 10 billion combined global streams. His sophomore album, Bloom (Capitol Records), was named as one of the best albums of 2018 by critics at Rolling Stone, The Guardian, USA Today, Billboard, OUT, NPR Music and numerous other publications, with TIME saying, “Troye Sivan is the perfect pop star.”

In A Dream followed in 2020 and earned a spot on USA Today’s list of “10 albums you need to hear this month,” noting that “Aside from Taylor Swift…no other artist has better captured our quarantine blues than Troye Sivan.” The EP included the hits “Take Yourself Home” and “Easy.” Troye later collaborated with Kacey Musgraves on a new version of “Easy,” which featured Mark Ronson.

His numerous awards include a Billboard Music Awards trophy, three MTV Europe Music awards and two GLAAD Media wins. “Revelation,” his collaboration with Jónsi for the film Boy Erased – which Troye co-starred in – was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song – Motion Picture and shortlisted for an Oscar. “Louder Than Bombs,” a track Troye co-wrote, is featured on the BTS album Map of The Soul:7, which debuted at #1 in the U.S., Korea, Australia and around the world in 2020.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Roc Nation Artist DIXSON Releases New Visual ONLY-1 Photo
Video: Roc Nation Artist DIXSON Releases New Visual 'ONLY-1'

The 2023 multiple Grammy and Academy Award nominee DIXSON releases the music video for “ONLY-1.” The visual is from his explosive critically acclaimed EP 004DAISY. It was directed by frequent collaborators Khairi Christopher and Juel D. Lane with DIXSON and explores the notion of the soulmate. Watch the video now!

2
HunterGirl Closes Out CMA Music Fest With Massive Crowd Photo
HunterGirl Closes Out CMA Music Fest With Massive Crowd

HunterGirl kicked off her CMA Music Festival at Cumulus' Pre-CMA kickoff concert among fellow artists Russell Dickerson, Brett Young, Scott McCreery, Morgan Evans, Tenille Arts and Jordan Harvey and wrapped it with one of the highest attended shows at the Spotlight Stage inside Fan Fair X on Sunday.

3
Bonnaroo Continues Its Efforts to Educate and Inspire Photo
Bonnaroo Continues Its Efforts to Educate and Inspire

Long regarded as America’s most environmentally friendly and socially impactful camping festival, the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will once again affirm its commitment to change the world with its most diverse array of partners and programming to date, creating more opportunities than ever before for patrons to make meaningful community connections.

4
Video: The Regrettes Share Visual For Robyn’s Dancing On My Own Photo
Video: The Regrettes Share Visual For Robyn’s 'Dancing On My Own'

The Regrettes share the new music video for their cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own.” Their version of the song was produced by Tim Pagnotta and Brian Phillips. The band recently announced that they will support Yungblud on his headlining tour of North America in 2023. The band will perform in cities including Atlanta, New York, and Nashville.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Gregory Alan Isakov Shares New Song 'Before the Sun'Gregory Alan Isakov Shares New Song 'Before the Sun'
THICK Share New Single 'Doomer'THICK Share New Single 'Doomer'
Video: Andrew X Releases New Music Video for 'Miracles'Video: Andrew X Releases New Music Video for 'Miracles'
Walter Etc. Drop New Single 'When The Band Breaks Up Again'Walter Etc. Drop New Single 'When The Band Breaks Up Again'

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO