Video: The Shindellas Perform 'Last Night Was Good For My Soul' on the TODAY Show

The track was the first song unveiled from The Shindellas’ highly anticipated new album, Shindo, which will be released on October 20.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

Breakthrough R&B girl group The Shindellas made their debut on NBC’s “TODAY Show” this morning performing their new song, “Last Night Was Good For My Soul.” 

“Last Night Was Good For My Soul” recently reached #10 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay Charts, making it the emerging trio’s first top ten single. The track was the first song unveiled from The Shindellas’ highly anticipated new album, Shindo, which will be released on October 20 via Weirdo Workshop/Thirty Tigers—pre-save/pre-order here. Ahead of the project, three additional songs, “Juicy,” “Ooh La La” and “Think of Me” are out now.

Produced by Louis York—the Grammy Award-winning duo of Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony (Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Jazmine Sullivan)—Shindo is a modern take on the beloved girl group genre that taps into R&B and soul to bring forth a sound they call “New American Soul.” Across its nine tracks, The Shindellas showcase the depths of their combined vocals with a sound that spans soul music’s past, present and future.

Known for their energetic live shows, The Shindellas recently performed a tribute to Evelyn “Champagne” King at the 8th Annual Black Music Honors. The group also embarked on a run of select dates across North America this fall. See below for their remaining performances and stay up to date on future appearances here

The Shindellas—Tamara Chauniece, Stacy Johnson and Kasi Jones—made history as the first R&B band to perform at the CMT Awards in 2021. In addition to widespread critical acclaim, the trio has performed most recently at the 2023 Black Music Honors, as well as at the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, Disney’s Dreamers Academy, ESSENCE Festival of Culture, TEDxNashville Women and the 2021 CMA Country Christmas.

The Shindellas are already receiving widespread notice with the Nashville Scene asserting, “The trio is a true vocal powerhouse, and they eschew the idea of a lead singer in favor of trading verses and singing in glorious three-part harmony,” while NPR Music praises, “Girl group vocal pop has evolved across many generations, without always getting its due as a legitimate musical tradition…As a sophisticated girl group rising out of the Nashville music-making community, the Shindellas are positioned to defy all these perceptions and more.”

THE SHINDELLAS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

October 20—Nashville, TN—Grimey’s In-store Performance, Album Signing and Release Celebration

October 23—Oxford, MS—2023 SarahFest

December 16—Nashville, TN—Hope for the Holidays—Fisher Center of Performing Arts

Watch The Shindellas perform here:






