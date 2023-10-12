Video: Sun Room Release Their Video For 'At Least I Tried'

Later this fall, Sun Room will release their At Least I Tried EP while continuing their coast to coast headline tour. 

By: Oct. 12, 2023

SoCal’s surf-rock ringleaders Sun Room pair an official video with their latest single “At Least I Tried.”

Directed by Jack Revell, the video jumps between the band trying their best to make it through a whirlwind week, and footage from a house show they played in San Diego for the 4th of July. An ode to the messy chaos of the house shows that raised them, the “At Least I Tried” video perfectly captures how Sun Room spends their summer days – Watch.

Released last week, the new single saw Sun Room team up with one of their musical idols, Zac Carper of FIDLAR. The song was premiered by Paste Magazine, who said, “It’s vibrant, rowdy and a hell lot of fun.”

Packing the energy and chaos of their garage jams into two and a half minutes, the song runs Monday to Sunday, showing how the band is just winging it and hoping for the best. Especially out on tour, sometimes everything goes wrong, and they just have to laugh and get on with it.

Currently in motion, Sun Room is out on the road for their Fall headline tour across North America through the end of November. Across their upcoming tour dates, Sun Room will be joined by Sports Team, Sarah & the Sundays, and Surf Trash. This coming weekend, Sun Room is headlining Ocean Fest, a North Carolina festival that aims to raise awareness and funds for protecting the ocean. See all tour information here and below. 

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

October 12 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre %

October 13 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall %

October 14 - Surf City, NC - Ocean Fest

November 2 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live - Studio #

November 3 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn #

November 4 - Dallas, TX - The Echo #

November 7 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre #

November 8 - Denver, CO - Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom #

November 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Grand $

November 11 - Boise, ID - The Olympic $

November 13 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre $

November 14 - Seattle, WA - Neumos $

November 15 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom $

November 17 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall $

November 18 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst $

November 19 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theater $

November 22 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues $

November 28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren $

November 29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre $

% Sports Team

# Sarah & the Sundays

$ Surf Trash

photo by Lewis Evans



