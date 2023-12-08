Video: Savanna Leigh Releases 'locked In July' Live Video

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Savanna Leigh has released the live and acoustic versions of her song, “locked in july,” alongside the live performance video - watch/share and stream the acoustic on SoundCloud here.

“locked in july” evokes a feeling of wishing you could go back in time, with a special person, and stay in a specific moment/memory where everything was perfect before you lost them. Speaking on the new live and acoustic versions of the single, Savanna shares, "I wrote most of ‘locked in july' in summer ‘22 back when I was in Florida visiting home, so I really wanted to release a live version of the song that was a bit more stripped back and more guitar/keys focused.

To this day, ‘locked in july' is one of my favorite songs I've ever released, and I feel the most connected to you guys whenever I get to play it live at shows. I hope you love it."

Photo Credit: Acacia Evans