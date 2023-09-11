Video: Sarah Mary Chadwick Shares 'Someone Else's Baby' Video

Her eighth studio record Messages to God will be released this Friday, September 15.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

New Zealand born, Melbourne based multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, vocalist and visual artist Sarah Mary Chadwick will release her eighth studio record Messages to God this Friday, September 15 via Kill Rock Stars.

Executive produced by Tony Espie (The Avalanches), the new collection is composed of broad, brightly coloured spiritual strokes and consists of dramatic retellings of having your heart broken, existing, movement and growth. All of this is reflected in the final album preview single “Someone Else's Baby” out today.

The new song depicts hysteric desire at its finest – the ever-shifting goal post of wanting what you don’t have, always creating psychic debt. Chadwick shares, “Sometimes someone else’s baby is just better than your own. This feeling tends to correlate with having an absolutely chaotic life, so as an avoidance technique, it’s fantastic!"

Chadwick is a gifted and singular songwriter, uniquely attuned to the minutiae of human emotion, not unlike Phil Eleverum’s work as Mount Eerie and Daniel Johnston’s adventures on tape. A multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, Chadwick’s songs are unsparing, brutal, and absolutely lovely.

A prolific visual artist alongside her songwriting, Chadwick’s cover art of this record mirrors the slight alteration in tone; whereas previously, self-portraits of herself alone fronted her releases, now she has pictured herself amongst a group around a piano. Still not looking at peace, but surrounded by people, nonetheless.

Messages to God is a beautifully realized record. It’s not happy but it is funny and optimistic. It is melodramatic, self-serving and generous. Sometimes, from way back in the sty seats of the theater, you’re at your closest to god. That’s what this record is like, finding beauty in everyday occurrences. Because it’s there. You just gotta look really hard sometimes. And as Chadwick provides, “Because every day’s just one more day / trying to write messages to god’’.

Photo Credit: Sian Stacey



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Gavin Magnus Releases Music Video for Psycho Photo
Video: Gavin Magnus Releases Music Video for 'Psycho'

The video directed by creative visionary Matt Alonzo and features acclaimed drummer Tosh Peterson (Fall Out Boy, Kid Laroi, Machine Gun Kelly) and guitarist Connor Daniel (Thirty Seconds to Mars, Mod Sun, LØLØ). The track was produced by GRAMMY-nominated producer John Feldmann (Blink-182, Panic! At The Disco, 5 Seconds Of Summer).

2
Paramore Add Third & Final Melbourne Show to November 2023 Tour Photo
Paramore Add Third & Final Melbourne Show to November 2023 Tour

Responding to demand and with a hotly anticipated, sold-out Australia and New Zealand tour on the horizon, Paramore will play a third and final show at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 30 November. Joining Paramore and Remi Wolf in Auckland will be And That, the solo project of New Zealand-born, LA-based singer-songwriter Scott Cleary.

3
Sonia Stein Releases Her Debut Album Lessons From Earth Photo
Sonia Stein Releases Her Debut Album 'Lessons From Earth'

In the build-up to the release of her debut album Sonia has released new singles “Read My Mind” and “Electric Honeymoon” to get fans ready for what’s to come on her debut project. Those singles follow the success of  Sonia’s 2022 stand-alone single “Every Time Africa Plays”, that was written after the tragic loss of a close friend.

4
LAVAGXRL Announces New Single Demon Photo
LAVAGXRL Announces New Single 'Demon'

Boston-based singer/producer LAVAGXRL will release their upcoming single 'Demon' on EveryDejaVu Records. “Demon” explores the kaleidoscope of feelings that get conjured when one reaches out for connection but feels a demon is pulling them down. It's the first single from LAVAGXRL's debut album Faith In Chaos!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Everything to Know About the 2023 MTV VMAs: Performers, Presenters, Nominations, Winners & MoreEverything to Know About the 2023 MTV VMAs: Performers, Presenters, Nominations, Winners & More
Sleeping Jesus Explore The American Dream On Fun New Single 'Ferdy'Sleeping Jesus Explore The American Dream On Fun New Single 'Ferdy'
Reyna Roberts Releases Her Debut Album 'Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1'Reyna Roberts Releases Her Debut Album 'Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1'
Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Release 'Bongos' EPCardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Release 'Bongos' EP

Videos

Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
SIX