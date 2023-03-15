Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: SMACKBOUND Share New Video for 'Imperfect Day'

SMACKBOUND's new album, 'Hostage' will be released on April 21st!

Mar. 15, 2023  

SMACKBOUND's new album, 'Hostage' will be released on April 21st!

The Finnish five-piece featuring vocalist Netta Laurenne, guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari, drummer Rolf Pilve, keyboardist Vili Itäpelto, and bassist Tuomas Yli-Jaskari, once again deliver a hooky, driving, metal-influenced slab of hard rock power on their second album.

"We started writing the album in early 2021 and even recorded the drums for a couple of songs we had ready in the fall, but then stopped the process because a lot was going on in our lives. Given a deadline for getting the album done, most of it was written and recorded in September and October 2022 and I remember writing lyrics and singing lead vocals just days before mastering. And we mixed the album until the very last minute, with Vili [Itäpelto] and Tuomas [Yli-Jaskari] taking turns between working on the record and sleeping! It was a hell of a ride, but we were able to pull through and give birth to our beloved second child, 'Hostage'," says vocalist Netta Laurenne.

Hailing from Finland, Smackbound's story started back in 2015 when vocalist Netta Laurenne founded the group. A classically trained singer who has also studied pop, jazz, and folk singing, Laurenne's powerful vocal style is also perfectly suited for hard rock and metal and she went about finding the perfect musicians to team with for the musical style she wanted to pursue with Smackbound.

Guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari (Wintersun), drummer Rolf Pilve (Stratovarius, The Dark Element), keyboardist Vili Itäpelto (Tracedawn), and bassist Tuomas Yli-Jaskari (Tracedawn) joined forces with Netta and the band commenced writing songs and set about playing gigs to continue to gel as a cohesive unit. Those gigs helped the band build up their rapport as musicians and live performers, turning them into a well-oiled machine by the time they hit the studio to record their debut album '20/20'.

But before '20/20' was released, the band formally debuted with a string of successful singles and videos on Youtube including the hooky "Drive It Like You Stole It", the energetic "Wall Of Silence", and the powerful "Run". All three singles were included on the band's debut album, which was recorded at Sonic Pump Studios, produced by Tuomas Yli-Jaskari, and mixed and mastered by Jesse Vainio (Sunrise Avenue, Apocalyptica, Poets Of The Fall), except for "Those Who Burn", which was mixed by Nino Laurenne.

Between the release of '20/20' and the band's upcoming album 'Hostage', Laurenne partook in various guest appearances and also partnered up with fellow Finnish vocalist Noora Louhimo to release an absolutely amazing heavy/hard rock album under the name Laurenne/Louhimo in 2021. "The Reckoning" was released to rave reviews as it showcased two powerful, dynamic vocalists delivering stunning performances boosted by their undeniable chemistry working together.

Now, Laurenne and her bandmates return for the second chapter of the ongoing story of Smackbound with 'Hostage'.

Watch the new music video here:



HARRY MARSHALL Launches New Era With Alt-Pop JE T’ADORE Single Photo
HARRY MARSHALL Launches New Era With Alt-Pop 'JE T’ADORE' Single
The track was co-written by Marshall with Shawn Berry and Chad Shlosser (Fleetwood Mac, Cage The Elephant, 5 Seconds of Summer, The Kooks) - additionally produced by Shlosser - and explores themes of solipsism and the narcissistic tendencies that performers can possess on stage. 
Bebe Rexha to Release New Album BEBE Next Month Photo
Bebe Rexha to Release New Album 'BEBE' Next Month
Global hitmaker Bebe Rexha will release her third studio album, 'BEBE.' The news follows the recent arrival of the multi-platinum artist's '70s-infused single 'Heart Wants What It Wants' and the ongoing chart domination of David Guetta collaboration 'I'm Good (Blue).' Plus, check upcoming North American tour dates!
Jordi Releases New Single Clear Photo
Jordi Releases New Single 'Clear'
A driving rock anthem that explores overcoming self-doubt through the simple but time-tested acts of intentional forward momentum, Jordi and producer Joe Reinhart (Algernon Cadwallader / Hop Along) carve out space for deep breaths and room to think things through. Watch the new music video now!
Broadside Shares Brand New Single Cruel Featuring Brian Butcher Photo
Broadside Shares Brand New Single 'Cruel' Featuring Brian Butcher
ock band Broadside shares a brand new single, “Cruel” featuring Brian Butcher of The Home Team, out now via SharpTone Records. The upbeat track underscores the deeply emotional lyrics that tackle what it feels like to face your fears when it feels like the world is trying to bring you down.

From This Author - Michael Major


Epiphone Releases Chris Stapleton Frontier Acoustic GuitarEpiphone Releases Chris Stapleton Frontier Acoustic Guitar
March 14, 2023

Epiphone is proud to debut a partnership with acclaimed musician and songwriter, Chris Stapleton, with the new Epiphone Chris Stapleton Frontier. A rare Epiphone acoustic guitar, made in the USA and hand-crafted in the storied Gibson Acoustic factory in Bozeman, Montana by Gibson’s expert acoustic luthiers.
Pieta Brown and JT Bates Team Up For New Pair Of SinglesPieta Brown and JT Bates Team Up For New Pair Of Singles
March 14, 2023

Pieta Brown and drummer and producer JT Bates (Bonny Light Horseman, Big Red Machine, Taylor Swift) have teamed up for a new pair of singles titled “In This World” and “Thing or 2.” The tracks were mixed by Tucker Martine (Madison Cunningham, Calexico, My Morning Jacket) and mastered by Huntley Miller (The Cactus Blossoms, Sylvan Esso, Bon Iver).
Love & Rockets Announce Spring Tour DatesLove & Rockets Announce Spring Tour Dates
March 14, 2023

Forming in 1985 after the first split of their band Bauhaus, Love and Rockets provided a clean slate and an opportunity to plumb the depths of imagination and influences. Named after the underground comic by the Hernandez brothers, the band made seven records over the course of thirteen years.
BMG/BBR Music Group Signs The Frontmen: Richie McDonald, Tim Rushlow and Larry StewartBMG/BBR Music Group Signs The Frontmen: Richie McDonald, Tim Rushlow and Larry Stewart
March 14, 2023

The trio of Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar, Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas, and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart boasts a collective arsenal of 30 No. 1 hit songs and over 30 million records sold. The three country vets will release new music this year as well as re-record new versions of their greatest hits.
Breakout Alt-Pop Artist Akini Jing Releases New Single 'Pump Up'Breakout Alt-Pop Artist Akini Jing Releases New Single 'Pump Up'
March 14, 2023

The pulsating, high-energy track continues to display Akini’s unique brand of pop, which led to GQ listing the disrupter among their “Most Exciting Musicians of 2021.”  Boasting elements of electronic, synth-pop, and R&B, “Pump Up,” marks Akini’s first official release of 2023. The new single follows 2022's concept album, Endless Farewell.
share