Video: Rufus Wainwright Performs 'Mack the Knife' From New Kurt Weill Tribute Album

Rufus Wainwright and the Pacific Jazz Orchestra have detailed I’m a Stranger Here Myself – Wainwright Does Weill, a new tribute album exploring the songbook of German-American composer Kurt Weill. The album, which unites Wainwright with the Los Angeles orchestral jazz ensemble, will be released on Friday, November 21. Pre-orders/pre-saves are available now HERE.

Ahead of the full album, Wainwright has released a new rendition of perhaps Weill’s best-known song, “Mack the Knife,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services alongside an official performance video streaming now at YouTube. Check it now.

Premiering in May 2023 at New York City’s Café Carlyle, Wainwright Does Weill marked Wainwright’s first extensive exploration of Weill’s repertoire. Wainwright followed the sold-out five-night residency in New York by expanding his approach with a fully orchestrated concert version performed on the grand stage of Los Angeles, CA’s Theatre at Ace Hotel in 2024 with the Pacific Jazz Orchestra under the baton of Chris Walden in 2024.

Now captured on record for the first time and featuring guest appearances by Viola Odette Harlow and the Netherlands’ famed Metropole Orkest, I’m a Stranger Here Myself – Wainwright Does Weill features performances of classic songs such as “Surabaya Johnny,” “Je ne t’aime pas,” “September Song,” and “Lost in the Stars.” Take a look at the full tracklist below.

I’m a Stranger Here Myself – Wainwright Does Weill follows the recent release of the live London West End cast recording of John Cassavetes’ Opening Night, the first-ever stage musical with music, lyrics, and orchestrations by Wainwright, available now via Center Stage Records HERE.

Based on the 1977 film Opening Night by groundbreaking filmmaker John Cassavetes and featuring a book and direction by Ivo van Hove, John Cassavetes’ Opening Night premiered in London at the Gielgud Theater in the spring of 2024. Recorded live over the show’s final four performances in May 2024, John Cassavetes’ Opening Night (Original West End Live Cast Recording) sees Wainwright’s songs for the production performed by the cast including Sheridan Smith, Nicola Hughes, Benjamin Walker, and Olivier Award-nominated actress Amy Lennox.

The release of the album was celebrated earlier this month by a sold out triumphant one-night-only concert at New York City’s Town Hall featuring performances by some of Wainwright’s many talented friends in the world of music and theater, including Sara Bareilles, Darren Criss, Patti LuPone, and Elizabeth Teeter, with Wainwright himself joining the cast to sing some of the songs and act as MC, explaining the musical’s story throughout the evening. The show raised over $60,000 for the ACLU. Take a look at photos from the evening here.

In addition, Wainwright is slated for a wide range of international live dates through the summer of 2026. Highlights include intimate solo headline shows across North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe as well as a very special performance of his landmark Rufus Does Judy concert set for June 10, 2026 at London’s renowned Royal Albert Hall. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit here.

TRACKLIST:

September Song

I’m A Stranger Here Myself

Die Muschel Von Margate

Matrosen Song

It Never Was You

Youkali

Fürchte Dich Nicht

The Saga Of Jenny

Je ne t’aime pas

Will You Remember Me?

Zuhālterballade (Feat. Viola Odette Harlow)

Surabaya Johnny

Mack The Knife

Lost In The Stars (Feat. Metropole Orkest)

Surabaya Johnny (Live At Café Carlyle)

My Ship / Speak Low (Digital Album Exclusive)

ABOUT THE PACIFIC JAZZ ORCHESTRA (PJO):

The Pacific Jazz Orchestra (PJO) is Los Angeles’ premier 40-piece ensemble for jazz and beyond, redefining the orchestral jazz experience. With an annual concert season featuring five distinct projects and an impressive lineup of guest artists, the PJO transcends genres to present a vibrant array of musical styles. Performances take place across select LA venues, showcasing the city’s rich cultural and musical diversity. As the only orchestra of its kind in the United States, the PJO epitomizes the spirit of jazz -America’s original art form – brought to life by the unmatched talent of LA’s finest musicians. A 501(c)(3) non-profit, the PJO boasts an advisory board that includes legends like David Foster, Quincy Jones, Monica Mancini, Alan Bergman, Rickey Minor, Harvey Mason Jr., and Ledisi.

ABOUT CHRIS WALDEN:

Chris Walden, artistic director and conductor of the Pacific Jazz Orchestra, is a 7-time Grammy-nominated composer/arranger, who has worked with Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Paul McCartney, Diana Krall, Aretha Franklin, Rihanna, Seal, Barbra Streisand, John Legend, Herb Alpert, and many more. He serves as lead arranger at the Oscars and has conducted the LA Phil, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, Metropole Orkest, Boston Pops, Philadelphia Orchestra, Pittsburgh Symphony, WDR Big Band Cologne and many more.