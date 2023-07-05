Video: Riser Caleb Seth Releases Official Music Video for 'West Tennessee'

Watch the new music video now!

By: Jul. 05, 2023

Following the release of his debut single “West Tennessee,” Caleb Seth releases the official music video for the track.

“I had never heard anyone write a song about West Tennessee. I wanted to show appreciation for my home West Tennessee and wrote my debut song into country music,” tells Caleb. 

Throughout Caleb's songs, you can hear R&B influences of Boyz 2 Men and Michael Jackson which tie the country feel of songs of Tim McGraw and Rascal Flatts. With such a wide-ranging musical taste, Caleb's steady release schedule is sure to introduce him into the country music realm quickly. 

In March 2022, Caleb begin doing live streams on TikTok, which grew his account at a rapid speed with now over 60k followers.

As a singer-songwriter, Caleb combines honest lyricism of country greats, with a captivating and timeless, soulful voice. Adopted at age 7, Caleb grew up on different styles of music including pop, rock, country, and R&B. His love for music grew in his new home as he started playing music at age 12.

You can learn more about Caleb Seth by connecting with him on Instagram and TikTok.



