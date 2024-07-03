Video: Quavo & Lana Del Rey Release Highly Anticipated New Single 'Tough'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After amassing a staggering 40 million views on Instagram reels with a tantalizing teaser, GRAMMY®-nominated artists Quavo and Lana Del Rey release their highly-anticipated new song “Tough” via Capitol/Interscope/Polydor. Directed by Wyatt Spain Winfrey, the video for ‘Tough' is a mesmerizing fusion that allows both superstars to fearlessly explore each other's musical realms, showcasing their indomitable spirit. Set in a rural backdrop, Quavo and Lana are intrepid companions, undaunted by life's trials. On one end, Quavo brandishes his shotgun while Lana carries her guitar, symbolizing their unwavering strength despite their contrasting origins.

"Tough like the scuff on a pair of old leather boots/Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude/Like a .38 made out of brass/Tough like the stuff on your grandpa's glass," the country-trap hook goes.

Following the release of the teaser of "Tough," the clip enjoyed various viral moments and was picked up by numerous publications, including Billboard, Rolling Stone, Spin, Hypebeast, and more. Quavo and Lana added more fuel to the conversation when they performed the song together at the singer's headlining performance at Fenway Park in Boston. The teased reel posted on Instagram became the most viewed reel of all time for Quavo, while that became the second largest for Lana.

Photo credit: Wyatt Spain Winfrey

Comments