Video: Punk Group PUP Shares NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Toronto punk group PUP— comprised of Stefan Babcock, Nestor Chumak, Zack Mykula, and Steve Sladkowski—recently visited NPR to play a Tiny Desk Concert. The set featured songs "Morbid Stuff," "Robot Writes a Love Song" "Hallways" "Kids" and "Hunger for Death".

The band recently released their latest album Who Will Look After The Dogs?, earlier this year, and is currently in the midst of an Australia, New Zealand, and North American tour. The North American run will be a co-headline tour with long-time friend and collaborator Jeff Rosenstock. Take a look at the tour dates below and check out the Tiny Desk Concert here. Tickets are available here.

TOUR DATES

8/5 - Auckland, NZ - The Tuning Fork ^

8/6 - Wellington, NZ - San Fran #

8/8 - Brisbane, QLD - The Princess Theatre ! [LOW TICKETS]

8/9 - Sydney, NSW - The Metro Theatre !

8/10 - Melbourne, VIC - Northcote Theatre ! [LOW TICKETS]

8/12 - Adelaide, SA - Hindley Street Music Hall !

8/14 - Perth, WA - Magnet House !

9/3 - Minneapolis, MN - Palace Theatre %

9/4 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee %

9/5 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed %

9/6 - Detroit, MI - Russell Industrial Center %

9/8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE %

9/9 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! %

9/10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre %

9/12 - Washington, DC - The Anthem %

9/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount % [SOLD OUT]

9/14 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount %

9/15 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner %

9/17 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia %

9/18 - Richmond, VA - The National &

9/19 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz %

9/20 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte %

9/22 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern %

9/24 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall %

9/25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas %

9/26 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger %

9/27 - Austin, TX - Radio East %

9/30 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren %

10/1 - San Diego, CA - The Sound %

10/2 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium %

10/3 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades +

10/4 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater %

10/6 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom % [LOW TICKETS]

10/7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo % [LOW TICKETS]

10/8 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall +

10/9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex %

10/11 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom %

11/24 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl * [SOLD OUT]

11/25 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom * [SOLD OUT]

11/26 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *

11/28 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall *

11/29 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall *

12/1 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Theatre *

12/2 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre * [LOW TICKETS]

12/3 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium *

12/5 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus *

12/6 - Ottawa, ON - The Bronson * [SOLD OUT]

12/7 - Ottawa, ON - The Bronson *

12/9 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell’s Concerts & Events * [LOW TICKETS]

12/11 - London, ON - London Music Hall *

12/12 - Oshawa, ON - Bond|St Event Centre *

12/3 - Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks *[SOLD OUT]

^ with Model Home

# with Adult Friends

! With Teenage Joans

% co-headilne with Jeff Rosenstock, support from Ekko Astral

+ with Chase Petra

& with Ekko Astral

* with Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Photo Credit: Maia Stern