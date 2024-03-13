Video: Mickey Guyton Pays Tribute In 'Woman' Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the release of her powerful new song “Woman” last week, Mickey Guyton continues to celebrate women all over the world with the official music video premiering today with CMT.

Directed by Christen Pinkston and Wesley Stebbins-Perry, the video is inspired by and a tribute to women of all shapes and sizes, occupations, and heritages. Guyton shares the spotlight in this video with an array of strong women honoring the power within all.

Billboard says Guyton is “One of country music's most powerful voices [who] shines on this pop-bending track, one that honors women's strength, adaptability, resourcefulness, courage and vulnerability.” Guyton wrote this latest release with Victor Franco, Oliver Frid, Kameron Glasper, and Tayla Parx.

She is nominated for two awards at the CMTs. Tune in to CBS or stream live on Paramount+ Sunday, April 7 at 8pm ET/ 7 CT for the 2024 CMT Music Awards live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

About Mickey Guyton

Capitol Nashville's Mickey Guyton “raises the rafters and distills emotion with impeccable clarity. Her high notes thrill, her nuance in storytelling captivates. A star for our times claims her place” (NPR). The four-time GRAMMY nominee and 2022 TIME Breakthrough Artist of the Year Guyton released songs “I Still Pray,” “How You Love Someone” and “Somethin' Bout You” following her critically acclaimed 2021 debut album Remember Her Name.

With Remember Her Name, Mickey made history as the first Black artist to earn a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. Title track “Remember Her Name” also landed Mickey with GRAMMY nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

This follows Mickey's groundbreaking GRAMMY nomination as the first-ever Black female solo artist to earn a nod in a country category (Best Country Solo Performance) for “Black Like Me” which she performed as part of the 2021 awards ceremony. “Black Like Me” was named one of the Top 10 all-genre songs of 2020 by NPR, Billboard, and Associated Press. She also co-hosted the 56thAcademy of Country Music Awards on CBS along with Keith Urban and she was named CMT's 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year.

Audiences around the world watched Mickey deliver a powerful message of inclusivity and togetherness with her “awe-inspiring,” “soulful and soaring” national anthem at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles.

Mickey and her music have been featured on the cover of Billboard and profiled in The New Yorker, The New York Times and Rolling Stone. Over the last year she has been featured in American Songwriter, BBC News, CBS Mornings, Ebony, Elle, Ellen, Entertainment Weekly, Essence, HITS, Sesame Street, SHERRI, The Jennifer Hudson Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine's Vulture, PEOPLE, Pollstar, Sesame Street, TODAY Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, USA Today, Variety, VIBE, The View, Vogue, The Washington Post and many more.