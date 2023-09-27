Video: Mark Tremonti Releases 'The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year' Music Video

His holiday album is scheduled for release worldwide on October 27th.

Sep. 27, 2023

With a little under three months until Christmas Day and the holiday season fast approaching, GRAMMY® Award Winning musician, producer, author as well as founding member of hard rock bands Alter Bridge, Creed and Tremonti, Mark Tremonti is releasing the first song from his upcoming holiday album, Christmas Classics New & Old. “The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” is now available via all streaming partners and a holiday themed visualizer.

Christmas Classics New & Old is Mark’s interpretation of nine holiday classics and one original penned song from the acclaimed songwriter himself. After the success of his interpretation of songs Frank Sinatra made famous on his album Tremonti Sings Sinatra, Mark decided to partner up with the orchestra from that album to work on the holiday album.

From the opening horns of “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” to the slow fade of the Donny Hathaway classic “This Christmas,” Mark Tremonti showcases the music that was the bedrock of his childhood holidays. Mark’s interpretations of songs like “Jingle Bells,” “The First Noel” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” find their place among the many great versions that preceded them.

“O Holy Night” is one of Mark’s personal favorites and finds new life in the inspired arrangement by producer Carey Deadman. Mark also took the time to create his own holiday composition called “Christmas Morning.” Christmas Classics New & Old will sit alongside the most-cherished holiday albums and continues to showcase the musical diversity inside Mark Tremonti. 

The album is scheduled for release worldwide on October 27th and is now available for pre-order here: www.tremontichristmas.com.

Reuniting with members of the orchestra from Tremonti Sings Sinatra and Christmas Classics New & Old, Mark is announcing 3 new tour dates to go along with his previously announced show in Orlando on Saturday, December 16. The new dates will take Mark and his orchestra to New Jersey for two shows and Beverly Hills California for one next January.

The shows are scheduled for Friday, January 5 in Atlantic City, NJ at The Music Box at Borgata, Saturday, January 6 in Red Bank, NJ at the Count Basie Center For The Arts and Saturday, January 13 in Beverly Hills, CA at the Saban Theater. Tickets for all shows will be available on September 29 and can be found here: https://tremontisingssinatra.com

Photo Credit: Chuck Brueckmann


