Video: Margaret Cho Releases Her Robin Williams Music Tribute 'Funny Man'

Margaret Cho has returned with more new music. The Grammy & Emmy nominated comedian/actress/singer has released “Funny Man," her endearing tribute song about comedian/actor Robin Williams. Margaret shares, ”I wrote this for Robin Williams after he passed away. It’s really an anthem to the funny guys who didn’t feel so funny on the inside all the time.”

Margaret previously announced she will release a brand new album via her Clownery Records label on February 14, 2025 with the first single and title track, “Lucky Gift” HERE out now. The full album of Lucky Gift is also available to pre-order HERE

On “Lucky Gift,” (which was written by Margaret and produced by Garrison Starr here ) Margaret sings in a sultry-pop tone while playing her double neck mandolin-guitar, “The Mandotar.” “This is my power pop anthem and the first song I wrote on my mandotar. It is definitely giving gay pop in the best way and it’s my favorite song I’ve ever written.” states Margaret.

It’s been 8 years since Margaret released her 2016 Grammy nominated American Myth album HERE which featured the standout track “Anna Nicole” here written about her friendship with Anna Nicole-Smith.

Margaret says of the forthcoming Lucky Gift album – “I am thrilled to share this album which has been many years in the making. There’s tributes to Robin Williams, lost love, found love and anthems to non- binary and gender non-conforming folx. I collaborated with Garrison Starr and Roger Rocha in different cities at different times but it all feels like it comes from the same place and the same heart.”

Coming soon in 2025 - Margaret Cho has been cast as one of the Gray Sisters in Disney's season 2 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" HERE and in Gregg Araki's next film, "I Want Your Sex" with Olivia Wilde & Charli XCX.

