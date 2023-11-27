Video: Magnolia Park Share Video For Emo Anthem 'Fell in Love on Halloween'

The video was directed by vocalist Joshua Roberts.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 2 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

Following the release of their sophomore LP, Halloween Mixtape II, Orlando powerhouse Magnolia Park shares a video to accompany their saccharine emo anthem, “Fell in Love on Halloween,” inspired by the iconic characters from the cult classic film The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Directed by vocalist Joshua Roberts himself, he explains that “[The] video is a play on a modern live action version of Jack and Sally being in a relationship. But Sally has other plans with another person. It’s a play on the lyrics of the song being about being so head over heels for someone and then having it ripped from you."

Produced by longtime collaborators and Baku’s Revenge (2022) alums Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Wage War) and Andy Karpovck, Halloween Mixtape II – having already reached over 23 million global streams – marks a brand-new chapter for Magnolia Park, "ooz[ing] the talent and skill of a mainstay act,” praises idobi.

The follow up to 2022’s debut record and spiritual counterpart to 2021’s Halloween Mixtape, Magnolia Park’s kaleidoscopic fusion of sound is on display more than ever on the new album, crafting a versatile soundscape to support the many worlds that their music seamlessly combines. “We're not selfish about our sounds,” comments guitarist Tristan Torres, “We like it when we all mix together.”

In addition to the sonic depth it achieves, Halloween Mixtape II stands as a triumph of the imagination, drawing inspiration from anime and pop culture juggernauts like legendary virtual rockers Gorillaz and filmmaker Tim Burton to further the narratives built around the band’s fictional universe and its characters: Baku, Heart Eater, SoulEater, Dream Eater, MoonEater, Pumpkin Eater, and the Reaper. “We just want to create soundtracks for our characters," says Torres.

Since forming in 2019, they have garnered over 125 million streams across their catalog, with 3 million streams per week and over 1.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify with significant editorial support across multiple genres.

Having shared stages with the likes of Mayday Parade, Sum 41 and A Day To Remember, Magnolia Park recently solidified their own position among top-tier pop-punk forces with a triumphant performance at When We Were Young 2023 and fall headline tour with support from poptropicaslutz! and TX2 – all proving, affirms Ones To Watch, “that they are more than a Tik-Tok band” despite their 787K followers and 68 million views.

The prolific fivesome have also earned praise from GRAMMY.com, Kerrang!, Alternative Press, Afropunk, MTV News, Ones To Watch and BrooklynVegan, hailed by the latter as “one of the best bands bringing the mainstream pop punk revival sound back right now.”

Magnolia Park is Joshua Roberts (vocals), Tristan Torres and Freddie Criales (guitars), Joe Horsham (drums) and Vincent Ernst (keyboards).

Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Main Squeeze Keyboardist Smile High Shares The Vibetape Photo
Main Squeeze Keyboardist Smile High Shares 'The Vibetape'

Smile High shared his LP The Vibetape, a fusion of RnB, jazz, funk and hip-hop, in collaboration with internationally known jam band The Main Squeeze. Featuring over a dozen vocalists, including 6LACK, Chuck Inglish, Tiffany Gouché and Felly, the ten-track project cements Smile High (AKA Ben “Smiley” Silverstein) as a need-to-know producer and A&R.

2
Sophie Meiers Unveils New EP crawl__space Photo
Sophie Meiers Unveils New EP 'crawl__space'

sophie meiers (they/them) has steadily released collections of interconnected music they call portals; a trilogy of EP's with each one encapsulating its own distinct sound, world and visual aesthetic. Now, they reach the final stretch of their ambitious project with the third and final portal, crawl__space out now via Epitaph Records.

3
Exclusive: Carly Waddell Reflects As She Concludes Nick Carter Tour Photo
Exclusive: Carly Waddell Reflects As She Concludes Nick Carter Tour

The singer/songwriter who currently lives in Nashville and previously attended NYU's Tisch School of the Arts before dropping out alongside classmate and 13-time Grammy winner Lady Gaga, just finished off the final leg of The Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter's 'Who I Am' US Tour.

4
Tanner Adell Infuses Holiday Spirit With Hot Pink Christmas Photo
Tanner Adell Infuses Holiday Spirit With 'Hot Pink Christmas'

The holiday spirit is seen through rose-colored lenses and filled with blushing tinsel in this female-driven festive melody. With dreamy vocals, a punchy beat and twists on your favorite holiday tunes, this song will be the decadent topping to your upcoming holiday playlist.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Chris Janson Keeps Taking Us Down the 'Holiday Road' As We Head Into the Most Magical Time of YearChris Janson Keeps Taking Us Down the 'Holiday Road' As We Head Into the Most Magical Time of Year
Oprah Will Go Behind THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical In New Max DocumentaryOprah Will Go Behind THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical In New Max Documentary
What's New on Max This December 2023What's New on Max This December 2023
DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Semi-Finals Lineup With Songs From Lady Gaga, Gloria Estefan & MoreDANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Semi-Finals Lineup With Songs From Lady Gaga, Gloria Estefan & More

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
WICKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
& JULIET