Video: Luke Bryan Releases New Music Video for 'But I Got A Beer In My Hand'

Luke Bryan is a celebrity judge on ABC’s American Idol and will return alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in 2024 for a seventh season.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

Luke Bryan, a five-time Entertainer of the Year and celebrity judge on ABC’s American Idol, who will return alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in 2024 for a seventh season, debuted a new music video today for his smash hit “But I Got A Beer In My Hand.”

The video was shot in Springfield, Tennessee on Free Dreaming Farm by music, fashion, lifestyle and celebrity photographer Jim Wright. It flows as a one take video beginning with Luke getting a flat tire, catching a ride to a bar, joining his band on stage, then moving through scenes in and around the bar and wraps as he goes back to join the band.

“But I Got A Beer In My Hand” was written by Chase McGill, Matt Dragstrem, and Geoff Warburton, and was produced by Jeff Stevens and co-produced by Jody Stevens. It’s one of the fastest rising singles of Luke’s career, catapulting into the Top 15 within 11 weeks of its launch. Luke debuted the song for television audiences on the season finale of American Idol in May.

This single comes on the heels of Luke’s 30th #1 single “Country On” which closed out the 2022 charts as the final #1 of the year. During his career, he has spent 56 total weeks at the top of the country radio charts, sold more than 15 million albums, garnered 20 billion worldwide streams, and has more RIAA certified digital single certifications than any other Country artist of all time with 81.5 Million.

Luke recently announced an additional tour stop on his FARM TOUR 2023 now set to take place in six cities this fall from September 14-23 and he continues his “Country On Tour” through October 28. Go to here for tickets.

About Luke Bryan

Country music superstar and television personality Luke Bryan has released 30 No. 1 hits, garnered nearly 20 billion worldwide streams and has more RIAA certified digital single certifications than any other Country artist of all time with 81.5 Million. His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for millions and millions of fans inclusive of 36 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, Spring Break shows, and eight sold-out ‘Crash My Playa’ destination concert events.

Bryan has won 50+ major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters. wrapped season 6 on ABC’s American Idol in May. Luke has also appeared on ABC’s American Idol as a celebrity judge for the last six years.

Photo Credit: Eric Anderson




