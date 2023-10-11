Video: Lori McKenna Debuts New Acoustic Performance Video For 'The Town In Your Heart'

A new acoustic performance video for GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Lori McKenna’s song, “The Town In Your Heart,” is debuting today. Filmed at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A, the video features McKenna alongside frequent collaborator, Hillary Lindsey.

Reflecting on the song, written by McKenna, Dustin Christensen and Jessie Jo Dillon, McKenna shares, “Losing someone you love is impossibly hard. I believe the only way to move forward in grief is to keep the people we've lost right with us. Right in our chest. Dustin Christensen, Jessie Jo Dillon, and I wrote this song about losing someone, about keeping them in a different way, and about hoping they keep us too.”

“The Town In Your Heart” is from McKenna’s acclaimed new album, 1988, which was released earlier this summer via CN Records/Thirty Tigers.

Produced by Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell) and recorded at his studio in Savannah, GA, 1988 is named for the year McKenna married her husband, Gene, and serves as a love letter to her family and lifelong friendships.

Of the album, McKenna shares, “I was trying to let my age and experience guide me through making a record I wished I’d made when I was younger. I really wanted it to sound like if I made a rock record in the ‘90s, and then I remembered that I made my first album in 1998. There’s something so 30 years ago in my head about this record. In a way I wish I could start again and know what I know now.”

In celebration of the new music, McKenna is in the midst of a special co-headline tour with Brandy Clark. “An Evening with Brandy Clark & Lori McKenna” will feature the pair together on stage, telling stories and performing songs from their own acclaimed catalogues as well as material they’ve written for others. See below for complete tour itinerary. Ticket details can be found at Click Here.

LORI MCKENNA CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

October 12—Buffalo, NY—Asbury Hall at Babeville*

October 13—Laconia, NH—The Colonial Theatre of Laconia*

October 14—Northampton, MA—Academy of Music*

October 15—Boston, MA—The Wilbur*

*co-headline with Brandy Clark