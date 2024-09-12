Video: Lenny Kravitz Performs Medley at 2024 VMAs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



4x GRAMMY®-winning rock legend Lenny Kravitz made his long-awaited “VMAs” return, performing LIVE on the show for the first time in 25+ years last night. At the awards ceremony, Kravitz performed a medley of songs including "Are You Gonna Go My Way," "Human," and "Fly" feat. Quavo. Watch it now!

Kravitz first electrified MTV fans in 1993 with a performance of “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” also taking home a Moon Person for “Best Male Video” that same year, and last graced the storied “VMAs” performance stage in 1998, playing guitar alongside Madonna for a show-stopping performance of “Ray of Light.”

One of the preeminent rock musicians of our time, Kravitz has sold 40 million albums and recently released his 12th critically acclaimed studio album, Blue Electric Light. His self-reflecting single “Human” won the award “Best Rock” this year.

