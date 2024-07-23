Video: King Buzzo (Melvins) & Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle) Release 'Eat The Spray' Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







King Buzzo, the iconic founder and lead vocalist/guitar player for the Melvins, and Mr. Bungle bass player Trevor Dunn, who previously announced their joint King Dunn Tour, have shared a video for “Eat The Spray."

“I love this video! Probably the best video I’ve ever been involved with,” Buzz Osborne says of the clip created by Berlin-based, Seattle-born video animator, Colin Raff.

The song is featured on a four-song, 12” vinyl release, available exclusively on the upcoming tour dates.

Osborne and Dunn have collaborated several times over the years, including Dunn’s participation in King Buzzo’s 2020 album, Gift of Sacrifice, as well as both being members of Fantômas, and Dunn’s work as a part of Melvins Lite. On the “King Dunn Tour,” Dunn will play a stand-up concert bass, while Osborne will sing and play acoustic guitar.

Tickets are available now via ipecac.com/tours. J.D. Pinkus (Butthole Surfers/Melvins) opens on all dates.

“King Dunn Tour” dates:

August 1 Pioneertown, CA Pappy + Harriet’s

August 2 San Diego, CA Casbah

August 3 Long Beach, CA Alex’s Bar

August 5 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

August 6 San Francisco, CA The Chapel

August 7 Sacramento, CA Harlow’s

August 9 Portland, OR Mississippi Studios

August 10 Seattle, WA Neumos

August 11 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Spokane

August 12 Bozeman, MT The ELM

August 14 Salt Lake CITY, UT Urban Lounge

August 16 Fort Collins, CO Aggie Theatre

August 17 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

August 19 Omaha, NE Slowdown

August 20 Saint Paul, MN Turf Club

August 21 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

August 22 Chicago, IL Subterranean

August 23 St. Louis, MO Old Rock House

August 24 Louisville, KY Headliners Music Hall

August 26 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme

August 27 Detroit, MI The Shelter

August 28 Cleveland Heights, OH Grog Shop

August 29 Columbus, OH The Basement

August 30 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center

August 31 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Music Hall

September 1 Jersey City, NJ White Eagle Hall

September 3 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair

September 4 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

September 5 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

September 6 Baltimore, MD Ottobar

September 7 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

September 9 Charlottesville, VA The Southern Café & Music Hall

September 10 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle – Back Room

September 11 Charlotte, NC Visulite Theatre

September 12 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club

September 13 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade – Hell Stage

September 14 Nashville, TN Exit In

September 16 Birmingham, AL Saturn

September 17 New Orleans, LA Siberia

September 18 Baton Rouge, LA Varsity Theatre

September 20 Houston, TX House of Blues – Bronze Peacock

September 21 Austin, TX Antone’s

September 22 Dallas, TX House of Blues – Cambridge Room

September 25 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole

September 26 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge

King Buzzo, a.k.a. Buzz Osborne, is the singer, guitar player and founder of the enormously influential band, the Melvins. His innovative approach to songwriting, and guitar playing, has influenced countless musicians, and turned leagues of music lovers into ardent fans. Renowned for his pioneering use of down-tuned strings, Buzzo masterfully blended his punk and metal influences, and in turn, he created a groundbreaking new sound in heavy music. Over Osborne’s extensive career, which originated in the small hamlet of Montesano, Wash. in 1983, he has released over 30 albums under the Melvins’ moniker, two solo albums [Gift of Sacrifice (2020) and This Machine Kills Artists (2014)], as well as a number of collaborative projects including Fantômas and Crystal Fairy.

Trevor Dunn might be most widely known for his work with Mr. Bungle, the eclectic and unpredictable Northern California band he co-founded in 1985, but his career outside of Mr. Bungle has been just as notable. Also a member of Fantômas, Trevor Dunn’s Trio-Convulsant, Tomahawk and Melvins Lite, Dunn has also written music for various ensembles, performed extensively with John Zorn, and recently formed Riverworm Records, a label home for “discarded, forgotten, and misunderstood music.”

Photo credit: Mackie Osborne

Comments