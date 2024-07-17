Video: Keeana Kee Releases Music Video For New Summer Song 'Tik Tok'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Latvian-born, New York based singer/songwriter and fashion model Keeana Kee has released her newest single and video "TIK TOK".

"TIK TOK" was written for an individual who procrastinates and is hesitant when making life changes. It reminds you to make all choices yourself and don't let anyone influence your decision. It inspires you to not listen to anyone and just be yourself.

"They tryna control everything that we own but body and mind is your zone. Don't be afraid to be yourself." - sings Keeana.

A unique melody and captivating lyrics were created by Keeana Kee over the infectious beats made by the talented beatmaker Dedov. The music video for the contagiously catchy single was shot in the South of France and takes viewers into the golden hour's sunset and the beautiful scenery of the streets of Antibes. A visually stunning piece that complements the music perfectly as we watch the stunningly gorgeous Keeana dancing barefoot on the street of the old city, joined by the nomadic Brazilian capoeira dancers and musicians.

"Whether you're dancing at a beach party, chilling by the pool, or just soaking up the sun, "TIK TOK" is the track you need on repeat. The catchy chorus will have you singing along all day long!" - Indieboulevard.com

The single is already taking social media by storm sparking a massive trend with the hashtag #TikTokkeeanakee and #keeanakeetiktok seeing fans and followers across the world posting their own takes of Keeana's dance moves.

Keeana Kee has made music her vehicle to spread positivity and to encourage people everywhere to do the same. She has been creating diverse music that is a blend of genres including pop, Latin and Afropop.

Keeana Kee and her Exotic Pop tunes will make you want to dance on the beach and fall in love. Keeana's sultry voice and sexy lyrics take the song from day to night, beach to a club and can certainly bring summer to every season.

