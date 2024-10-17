Video: Jordan Davis Releases Official Music Video for 'I Ain't Sayin''

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CMA and ACM award-winning singer/songwriter Jordan Davis releases the official music video for his latest single, “I Ain’t Sayin.'” This track serves as the first radio single from Davis’ highly anticipated upcoming album.

Directed by Caleb Cockrell, the "I Ain’t Sayin’" video tells the story of a mismatched young couple and her friend, navigating the delicate balance of not wanting to steal the girl, but knowing she deserves better. The video captures Jordan and his friends enjoying a carefree day filled with boating, barbecues, and drinks, while the couple’s relationship is visibly strained, eventually leading to the girlfriend walking away from her boyfriend.

Written by Steve Moakler, Travis Wood, Mark Holman, and Emily Reid, “I Ain’t Sayin’” offers a glimpse into Jordan Davis’ forthcoming album expected next year.

“I Ain’t Sayin’” marks Jordan Davis’ highly anticipated follow up to his platinum-selling album Bluebird Days. The album earned Davis four consecutive No. 1 hits and two Song of the Year wins including a CMA Award for “Buy Dirt” and an ACM Award for “Next Thing You Know,” marking one of the only times an artist has accomplished that feat off one album. Currently headlining internationally, Davis is also set to open for Luke Combs in Australia and New Zealand in early 2025.

About Jordan Davis:

Award winning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Jordan Davis’ highly anticipated second full-length album Bluebird Days produced four consecutive No. 1s and three Song of the Year award-winning titles including the 4x Platinum-selling hit “Buy Dirt,” (CMA Awards 2023, NSAI Awards 2023) and 3x Platinum-selling “Next Thing You Know” (ACM Awards 2024). All penned by Davis, the Louisiana-born and raised star also released chart-topping hit singles "What My World Spins Around" and "Tucson Too Late,” in addition to “Next Thing You Know” and “Buy Dirt,” earning numerous award-nominations, including CMA, ACM, CMT, American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and iHeart Award nods as well as his second Platinum-Certified album with Bluebird Days. Davis previously notched three consecutive No. 1 hits (now totaling 7 No. 1s at country radio) off of his Platinum-Certified debut album Home State including the Double Platinum "Singles You Up," and two Platinum-selling songs "Take It From Me" and "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot.”

In 2019, Davis was awarded Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and in addition to being a 2x nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year, he was named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018. Davis has appeared on Good Morning America, TODAY, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live and more and is currently headlining his DAMN GOOD TIME TOUR while also serving as direct support for Luke Combs on select Growin’ Up And Getting Old Tour dates. Currently at work on his new album, Davis released “I Ain’t Sayin’” his first single this week off his new upcoming project.

