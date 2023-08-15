Video: Joan Osborne Releases Video For 'Great American Cities'

Celebrated artist Joan Osborne is sharing the video for her compelling song “Great American Cities.” With an appreciation for major metropolitan centers, the video finds Osborne dancing in front of an American flag while highlighting the creativity, connectivity and joy found in our nation’s inspired meccas.

“I keep hearing TV pundits running down America’s cities,” Osborne notes. “I don’t think they spend any time in these places because if they did, they would understand how vibrant, joyful, and full of creativity America’s cities are. I visit them all regularly on tour, and they’re an essential part of what makes America strong and exciting and beautiful.”

“Great American Cities” is featured on Nobody Owns You, Osborne’s upcoming album out September 8th via her imprint Womanly Hips Records. Nobody Owns You is a collection of revealing songs as Osborne muses over the major questions in our lives. The reflective release offers deep insight into the artist’s thoughts and hopes, surrounded by a rootsy and deeply soulful sound. Pre-order Nobody Owns You HERE.

Nobody Owns You is produced by Ben Rice (Valerie June, Norah Jones), who also joins Osborne as co-writer on several tracks as well as adding banjo guitar. Renowned lap steel player Cindy Cashdollar is also featured, along with Dave Sherman on piano and Jack Petruzelli on baritone guitar. Backing vocalists Rachel Yamagata and Catherine Russell add tone and texture as they contribute harmonies throughout much of the album. Jill Sobule adds another layer of sound on the upbeat “Child of God” and the hymnlike “Lifeline.”

Nobody Owns You follows Osborne’s acclaimed Trouble & Strife, which earned raves from NPR, People, Associated Press and more. In 2022, Osborne released Radio Waves, an anthology of select performances broadcast on national airwaves since 1995.

Osborne is currently on a headline tour that will continue through December. A full list of tour dates is below and on her website HERE.

Throughout her 25-year, multi-Grammy nominated career, Joan Osborne has never been an artist confined to one space. She has utilized her incredible voice through her own songs while also becoming one of her generation’s finest interpreters.

Osborne has shared the stage with artists ranging from Stevie Wonder and Mavis Staples to Bob Dylan and Lucinda Williams, and she continues to seamlessly blend into any genre. On Nobody Owns You, her eleventh studio album, Osborne shares her deepest thoughts on life as we know it, hoping others may find solace alongside her.

JOAN OSBORNE 2023 TOUR DATES

September 15 – Natick, MA – The Center for Arts

September 20 ­– Hummelstown, PA – The Englewood

September 22 – Old Saybrook, CT – Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center

September 23 – Bethlehem, NH – The Colonial Theatre

September 24 – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of Homer

September 26 – North Tonawanda, NY – Riviera Theatre

September 28 – St. Louis, MO – City Winery St. Louis

September 29 – Evanston, IL – SPACE

September 30 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota

October 6 – Goshen, CT – Blackbear Music Fest

November 8 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

November 10 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

November 12 – Great Falls, MT – The Newberry

November 14 – Berkeley, CA – Freight and Salvage Coffeehouse

November 15 – Grass Valley, CA – Center for the Arts (Grass Valley)

November 16 – Venice, CA – The Venice West

November 18 ­– Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall

November 19 – Bristol, TN – Paramount Center for the Arts

November 21 – Frankfort, KY – Grand Theatre

November 30 – Vienna, VA – The Barns at Wolf Trap

December 1 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater

December 3 – Charleston, WV – Mountain Stage

December 5 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

December 7 – Roanoke, VA ­– Shaftman Performance Hall at Jefferson

December 15 – Stowe, VT – Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

December 16 – Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse

December 31 – Saratoga Springs, NY – The Saratoga City Center Ballroom