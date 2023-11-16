Video: Holly Humberstone Shares Video For 'Elvis Impersonators'

Baring her soul and continuing on her promise as one of the most exciting artists of her generation, Holly Humberstone released her debut album Paint My Bedroom Black on October 13th to critical acclaim.

Today, the Grantham-born singer and songwriter shared the official video for track eleven on her debut, “Elvis Impersonators.” The video was filmed on a recent trip to Japan with a local director she found on Instagram with cinematography to match classics such as Lost In Translation.

Humberstone says of the video, “Japan is one of my favourite places in the world. My sister now lives there so it was amazing to visit for Summer Sonic this year. Whilst I had a few days to explore, we found local director Hiroshi on Instagram and thought it would be fun to film a video for Elvis Impersonators. We shot in Shinjuku, Harajuku and Shibuya and I hope you fall in love with Tokyo as much as I did whilst filming this!”

﻿The debut album represents her coming of age, showcasing her growth from an underground singer to one of the most exciting alternative pop stars of her generation. The dark and otherworldly space Humberstone has built has been lucid and visceral, capturing moments that are both uncomfortably intimate and brutally revealing. Having been nominated for two Ivor Novello's, winning the BRIT Rising Star in 2022 and coming runner up in BBC Sound Of 2021, Humberstone's storytelling is at the heart of her craft.

Humberstone's diaristic debut album comes following two EPs, 2020's Falling Asleep At The Wheel and 2022's Can You Afford To Lose Me?, which earned Holly a loyal fanbase thanks to her raw, unfiltered, confessional songwriting. Over the last year, Holly performed her single “Can You Afford To Lose Me?” on Late Night With Stephen Colbert, played her Matty Healy co-written song “Sleep Tight” for Vevo Live, and made appearances at Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds.

Earlier this month, Humberstone announced her highly anticipated, first-ever North American tour, which kicks off in May of 2024. The run of shows, which includes several newly-upgraded venues and sold-out dates, will feature stops at Los Angeles' The Bellwether, DC's 9:30 Club, Philadelphia's Theatre Of Living Arts, Detroit's Saint Andrew's Hall, Vancouver's The Commodore Ballroom as well as multiple dates at New York's Brooklyn Steel. The forthcoming dates follow major U.S. festival appearances at Coachella, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands while Humberstone recently played an electrifying show at Los Angeles' Fonda Theater to a sold-out crowd. Full routing below.

Headline Tour Dates

Sunday, May 5, 2024 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club*

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts*

Thursday, May 9, 2024 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Saturday, May 11, 2024 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Sunday, May 12, 2024 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall*

Friday, May 17, 2024 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

Saturday, May 18, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café

Monday, May 20, 2024 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

Monday, May 27, 2024 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom*

*Upgraded venues

BOLD - Sold out