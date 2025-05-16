Video: Global Sensation Carín León Performs NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy Award-winner Carín León recently stopped by the NPR offices to perform a Tiny Desk Concert; watch him premiere his new song “Por La Suave” and perform the tracks “Ese Vato No Te Queda,” “El Amor De Mi Herida,” and “Lado Frágil."

The global superstar will release Palabra de To’s – Seca on May 22, a deluxe version of his acclaimed album Palabra de To’s. The deluxe edition will feature four additional tracks, including the recently released collaboration with Regional Mexican music icon Alejandro Fernández, “Me Está Doliendo,” as well as a collaboration with Maluma, “Si Tú Me Vieras” and more.

León recently won his first ever Grammy Award for Best Música Mexicana Album at this past year’s ceremony, in addition to three Latin Grammy Awards, for his album Boca Chueca Vol. 1. He was the most nominated male artist for the 37th annual Premio Lo Nuestro awards, with an astounding 10 nominations including “Artist of the Year,” “Album of the Year” and “Song of the Year.”

He also recently collaborated with multi-platinum selling artist Cody Johnson on the track “She Hurts Like Tequila.”

About Carín León:

Carín León, born in Hermosillo, Sonora, has established himself as one of the most influential figures in contemporary Latin music since launching his solo career in 2018. His innovative approach to regional Mexican music—shaped by influences like pop and rock—has earned him multiple accolades, including three Latin Grammys and a Grammy in 2025 for his acclaimed album Boca Chueca Vol. 1. He has collaborated with international artists such as Maluma, Camilo and Kane Brown, and has performed on iconic stages like Coachella, the Grand Ole Opry and the Viña del Mar International Song Festival, where he won the coveted Gold and Silver Gaviotas. In 2025, he also broke attendance records at RODEOHOUSTON with over 70,000 fans. León continues to expand the global reach of regional Mexican music, positioning himself as a modern icon and true ambassador of the genre.

Photo courtesy of NPR Tiny Desk Concert

