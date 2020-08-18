Video: Gates of the West & Dark Horse Records present 'A Song For Joe: Celebrating The Life Of Joe Strummer

APPEARANCES BY JOE STRUMMER (NEVER BEFORE SEEN LIVE FOOTAGE), BOB WEIR, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, LUCINDA WILLIAMS, HINDS, STEVE BUSCEMI, JESSE MALIN, JOSH HOMME, SHEPARD FAIREY

On Joe Strummer's birthday, Friday, August 21 at 3:00pm ET (12:00pm PT and 8:00pm BST), the music and arts community is coming together for a global event to celebrate Joe Strummer's legacy as a solo musician and singer of The Clash.

Produced by Jesse Malin, Jeff Raspe and Joe Strummer estate manager, David Zonshine, A Song for Joe: Celebrating the Life of Joe Strummer will be a two-hour event that will stream for free at JoeStrummer.com, with all donations benefiting Save Our Stages.

The night will be hosted by Jesse Malin and will feature never before seen live footage of Strummer, alongside special performances and testimonials by many of the former Clash front man's friends and peers.

"To see so many musicians and artists come forward to honor Joe is really touching," says Joe's wife Lucinda Tait. "Community was always important to him. Whether it was playing music with friends, organizing all night campfires, or hijacking festivals, Joe was always focused on bringing people together. Even though we can't all be in the same room together, I cannot think of a better way for us all to feel united. Joe would have loved this."

"This tribute to Joe is not only a great way to honor him, but to also remind people how important his message is right now," adds Malin.

A Song for Joe: Celebrating the Life of Joe Strummer

Joe Strummer (never before seen live footage)

Albert Hammond Jr. (The Strokes)

Beto O'Rourke

Bob Gruen

Bob Weir

Brian Fallon

Bruce Springsteen

Butch Walker

Cherry Glazerr

Craig Finn & Tad Kubler (The Hold Steady)

Dave Hause

Dhani Harrison

DJ Scratchy

Dropkick Murphys

Eugene Lutz (Gogol Bordello)

Frank Turner

HR (Bad Brains)

Hinds

The Interrupters

Jesse Dayton

Jesse Malin

Jim Jarmusch

Joe Ely

Josh Cheuse

Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age)

Lucinda Williams

Lyza Jane

Matt Dillon

Nikolai Fraiture (The Strokes)

Ray Gange (Rude Boy)

Richard Dudanski (101ers)

Sara Driver

Shepard Fairey

Spider Stacy (The Pogues)

Steve Buscemi

Tom Morello

+ very special guests

Joe Strummer

Punk poet, musician, composer, actor and style icon, Joe Strummer spent his life smashing musical and cultural boundaries both as the singer of The Clash and as a solo artist. Songs like "Know Your Rights," "London Calling," "Rock The Casbah," "Straight To Hell," and "Coma Girl" engulfed the global masses and sound as urgent and vital today as when they were written. It was Strummer's politically charged lyrics that helped bring punk to the masses. Calling out social injustices and giving a voice to the struggles of the working class, his lyrics struck a chord with legions of fans and the press alike, with Rolling Stone calling The Clash "the greatest rock & roll band in the world." He once famously said, "People can change anything they want to, and that means everything in the world." And through his art Strummer played his part in shaping the musical landscape of the world and with it left an unrivaled and timeless legacy.

Save Our Stages

The mission of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) is to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live music venues and promoters throughout the United States. NIVA is making a final push to Congress to pass the Save Our Stages Act and the Restart Act in order to keep independent venues nationwide from closing permanently. Take action here.

Gates of the West

Jesse Malin & Jeff Raspe created Love It To Life and the Gates Of The West shows to bring together some of the best musicians and celebrate the music of Joe Strummer and The Clash. Every show is a benefit for The Joe Strummer Foundation, Music & Memory and other charities. The six sold out shows to date, have featured many special guests performing songs written and performed by Strummer and The Clash.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You