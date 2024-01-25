Video: Brother Dege Releases 'The Devil You Know' Visual From Forthcoming Album 'Aurora'

The new album will be released on March 15.

Jan. 25, 2024

Brother Dege, the GRAMMY Award-nominated guitarist, singer and songwriter who merges his affinity for '70s era rock bands and Southern psych, releases a second track, and video, from his forthcoming album Aurora (March 15, Prophecy Productions), with today's arrival of "The Devil You Know."

"'The Devil You Know' is a break-up song about not wanting to be alone - alone with one's self after getting dumped, which is the lonely, devilish place that we all know," Dege shares. "At this point in my life, I don't like to be alone. It's an uncomfortable place for me - I feel crazy. Sounds pathetic, I know, but I'm happiest when I'm connecting with another human being or creating art or therapeutic reasons - just like the giant sand mandala in the video. All art is temporary, like relationships and everything else. It all comes and goes."

Dege previously released the track “Where the Black Flowers Grow,” and its accompanying video, which can be seen here.

On the themes behind the new album, Dege adds: “It definitely deals with love, psychosis, and the dysfunctions that get repeated within these relationships and patterns of myself. I thought of it as an ouroboros—which is a snake that eats its own tail. In a relationship, you are swallowing your own tail and tail of your partner, because you blame them for some of it too. The Aurora resembles the spectral light of falling in love.”

Aurora is available for pre-order now (http://lnk.spkr.media/aurora), with the collection released as a Gatefold LP on both black vinyl and a limited-edition marbled black and gold vinyl, as well as CD and digital.

After quietly generating tens of millions of streams, earning widespread acclaim, and carving out a corner in pop culture history with a co-sign by none other than Quentin Tarantino, the Louisiana-based guitarist and singer Dege Legg pulls everyone into this lush musical world. An undercurrent of bluesy distortion tosses and turns in tectonic motion beneath bold hooks as his love for seventies and eighties rock bands funnels into a twisted 21st century take on Southern rock. He emerges out of this smoke with a vision without comparison, bringing grit and gusto in equal measure.

Tour dates:

March 15 Austin, TX SXSW (Atomic Music Group Showcase)

March 16 Austin, TX SXSW (Antone's)

April 12 Lille, FR TBA

April 13 Hastière, FR La Cave

April 14 Paris, FR L'International

April 16 Marseille, FR Molotov

April 17 Lyon, FR Rock N Eat

April 18 Seewen, CH Gaswerk

April 19 Aarau, CH Kiff

April 20 Bologna, IT Freakout Club

April 22 München, DE Kranhalle

April 23 Stuttgart, DE Im Wizemann

April 24 Düsseldorf, DE Zakk

April 25 Frankfurt, DE Brotfabrik

April 26 Erfurt, DE Bandhaus

April 27 Dresden, DE Beatpol

April 28 Hamburg, DE Nochtspeicher

April 29 Berlin, DE Badehaus

Photo credit: Travis Gauthier



