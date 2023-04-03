Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Brian Dunne Makes National Television Debut On CBS Saturday Morning

The performances came in advance of his new album Loser On The Ropes dropping April 14 via Kill Rock Stars.

Apr. 03, 2023  

This weekend, Brian Dunne made his national television debut on CBS Saturday Morning in advance of his new album Loser On The Ropes dropping April 14 via Kill Rock Stars.

Accompanied by Cat Popper (bass), Zoe Brecher (drums), Michael Hesslein (keys) and Ben Talmi (electric guitar), he performed three singles from the record, including "Sometime After This," "It's A Miracle" and "Bad Luck."

Loser On The Ropes explores defeat and denial, fortune and faith, shame and redemption, all set against the backdrop of a world run by blowhards and bullsters who manage to perpetually skate by without cost or consequence.

The songs are lean and gritty, cutting straight to the heart of things with Dunne's raw, understated poeticism, but rather than getting lost in the darkness of it all, Loser On The Ropes emerges as something much more resilient and exhilarating. Most recently sharing his single "Stand Clear Of The Closing Doors," the new album has garnered early praise from press including Pitchfork, BrooklynVegan, Music Connection and more.

Operating with a DIY-ethos, Dunne has released a trio of widely respected albums, shared bills with everyone from Cat Power to Caroline Rose, and in 2021 landed an unexpected hit in the Netherlands when his standalone single "New Tattoo" reached #2 on the Spotify Viral 50 and led to him performing to an audience of 17,000 at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome.

In 2022, Dunne launched the indie-folk-rock group Fantastic Cat with fellow singer/songwriters Anthony D'Amato, Don DiLego and Mike Montali, releasing their celebrated debut album The Very Best Of Fantastic Cat to widespread acclaim.

Brian Dunne will hit the road this spring in support of Loser On The Ropes. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Watch the performances here:

Brian Dunne 2023 Tour Dates

April 14 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
April 15 - Northampton, MA @ Parlor Room
April 22 - Exeter, NH @ Word Barn
April 23 - Boston, MA @ Passim
May 4 - Lake Orion, MI @ 20 Front St
May 5 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
May 6 - Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo Back Room
May 7 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas
May 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ MilkBoy
May 12 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Transparent Clinch
May 17 - Charlotte, NC @ Evening Muse
May 18 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement
May 20 - Clearwater, FL @ Wiley's
May 21 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic
May 24 - Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java




