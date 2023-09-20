Video: Boygenius Release Music Video for 'Cool About It'

Rock trio boygenius, (Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus) have released an animated video for “Cool About It,” a lead single off their critically acclaimed album the record which dropped on March 31st of this year. The video, which is the first animated video directed by Lauren Tsai, details the relationship between a dog and a dog toy through intricate visuals and beautifully crafted animation.

Of the video’s creation, Tsai says: “Cool About It” is a beautifully melancholic and piercing song that puts words to feelings often unexplained. It is an absolute dream to collaborate with the genius that is boygenius. I made animated videos on YouTube when I was 11 and I cannot imagine something I’d lose my mind over more if I could go back in time and tell myself. I will always be grateful to the band for the many ways in which their work has affected my life.”

The band will kick off their fall tour on September 25th with two nights in Boston (MGM Music Hall at Fenway), and make stops in New Haven (Westville Music Bowl) and Philadelphia (TD Pavilion at The Mann) before their Madison Square Garden debut on October 2nd and special Halloween event at Hollywood Bowl on October 31st. Support comes from MUNA, Samia, and Palehound and a special Halloween event with 100 gecs and special guest, Sloppy Jane.

TOUR DATES

September 25 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall ! SOLD-OUT

September 26 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall ! SOLD-OUT

September 28 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl !

September 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann ~ SOLD-OUT

October 2 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden = SOLD-OUT

October 31 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl * SOLD-OUT

! with special guest Palehound

~ with special guest Samia

= with special guest MUNA

* with 100 gecs and special guest Sloppy Jane