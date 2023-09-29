Video: Bad Wolves Reveal Music Video for 'Die About It'

Platinum-certified, 5x #1 Hard Rock radio-charting Los Angeles group BAD WOLVES deliver their earthquaking heaviness, musical experimentation, and distinctive melodies on “Die About It.” It's their latest single and title track from their upcoming Better Noise Music release due November 3.

The single calls out “trolls” and find the help they need to change their harmful negative perspectives. Stream/download “Die About It” today (September 29) digitally and check out its potent music video streaming below, directed by Wombatfire (Asking Alexandria, Dream Theater).

DIE ABOUT IT is available to pre-order digitally as well as options for CD, cassette and multiple color vinyl variants at https://badwolves.ffm.to/dieaboutit.

“‘Die About It' is us using our music as an outlet to say f*ck you to anyone that doubts us, hates us, talks s about us, or makes lies up about us,” proclaims vocalist Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz. “We've put up with a lot of ridiculous bulls from haters and people that want to stop us from making art that we love. If you have to question whether this song is about you, it probably is. We've all been musicians for a really long time, we've grown as artists, and we know what we want more now than ever. We want listeners to ride with us that have an open mind and are open to growth and change, as we are. For those that want to stand in the way of that, you can ‘Die About It'”

BAD WOLVES—John Boecklin (drums), Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz (lead vocals), Doc Coyle (lead guitar, backing vocals), and Kyle Konkiel (bass, backing vocals)—will join British rock icons Bush on their North American “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere” tour alongside their Better Noise Music labelmates Eva Under Fire from November 14 to December 6. Tickets are on sale now at https://badwolvesnation.com/pages/tour.

See full dates listed below. Nearing 1 billion total streams, BAD WOLVES have sold out headlining shows on multiple continents and toured with a who's who of hard rock staples from Papa Roach and Hollywood Undead to Volbeat.

DIE ABOUT IT was co-produced with BAD WOLVES' trusted collaborator Josh Gilbert (As I Lay Dying) alongside BOECKLIN and DL. The 13-track album nods to inspirations as diverse as The 1975 and Meshuggah, marking a new direction for the group that challenged them to experiment and redefine their sound. Unafraid to express sarcasm towards those who defend their own beliefs into absurdity, wrong or right, BAD WOLVES believe if you're gonna cry about it, then you might as well DIE ABOUT IT.

The band shared its debut track “Bad Friend” (released July 21), about which DL commented: “‘Bad Friend' exemplifies exactly where Bad Wolves always wanted to be as a band. It lives dead center of being melodically catchy as well as disgustingly heavy and is a great representation of our new upcoming album.” DIE ABOUT IT's second single, “Legends Never Die,” (released August 18) is currently picking up steam as it rises on the rock radio charts. BAD WOLVES netted their fifth #1 at Active Rock radio with 2021's “Lifeline.”

BAD WOLVES TOUR DATES:

11/14 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live #

11/15 Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall #

11/17 Durham, NC – DPAC #

11/18 Hershey, PA - Hershey Theater #

11/19 Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theater #

11/21 Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center #

11/22 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom ^

11/24 Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre #

11/25 Hamilton, ON - First Canadian Centre #

11/26 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE #

11/28 Madison, WI - The Sylvee #

11/30 Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha #

12/3 Billings, MT – MetraPark #

12/5 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre #

12/6 Spokane, WA - The Fox Theater #

# with Bush & Eva Under Fire

^ with Bush only