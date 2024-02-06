Video: BRAINSTORY Ft CLAIRO's Claire Cottrill Shares Video For El Michels Affair-Produced Track 'Hanging On'

Los Angeles-area trio Brainstory recently announced their second full length album, Sounds Good, due April 19th via Big Crown Records, produced by Leon Michels aka El Michels Affair. They also announced new tour dates including headline shows and support dates with The Budos Band and Lady Wray (see dates below).

Today, Brainstory share the video for “Hanging On” – their recent single that features Clairo's Claire Cottrill on backing vocals. The Latin / Psychedelic Soul-inspired tune was influenced by the 70's Chicano rock that they grew up listening to like War and Malo.

And, of the collaboration with Cottrill, the band note: “It happened rather organically… We met Claire through Leon and whenever we would be in New York City, she would always come and hang out with us. When we were tracking vocals she agreed to lend her sweet voice to make the song that much better.”

The “Hanging On” video was shot on film and directed by Abraham Recio (Musty Boyz), and also features dancer Gabriela Maldonado, and Michael Alvidrez on congas. Watch here:

Brainstory is Kevin Martin and Tony Martin – brothers by blood, and Eric Hagstrom – a brother through their music and long term friendship. Their initial connection comes from the heady mixture of jazz performance-focused music school and the grind of playing local shows, but their bond has been strengthened through countless hours on the road touring and the making of two studio records—2019's debut full-length, Buck, followed by 2021's Ripe EP.

Sounds Good applies Michels' unmistakable golden touch in crucial ways, and the album title is a playful nod to when the band knew a track was complete while recording: a simple note from Leon that what they were working on “Sounds good.” Latest single “Hanging On” follows the album's bombshell track “Nobody But You,” and “Gift of Life” featuring Kevin's Delfonics-style singing while addressing the vastness of the human experience.

The path to take their art to the next level is clearer than ever for Brainstory. Each member of the band has gone through shifts, both personally and musically, and all of that threads through this record. Brainstory's friendship started the group, and now, their expanded brotherhood including Michaels is supporting them to push it further.

The stars have aligned for them to take a big and well deserved step with this new album, and you can hear it in their music—music that just Sounds Good.

BRAINSTORY TOUR DATES

Feb 23 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA *

Feb 24 - Felton Music Hall - Felton, CA *

Apr18 - Lodge Room- Highland Park, CA

Apr 22 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ

Apr 23 - Love Buzz - El Paso, TX

Apr 25 - Tandem - San Antonio, TX

Apr 26 - Psych Fest - Austin, TX

Apr 27 - Norman Music Festival - Norman, OK

Apr 30 - Sister Bar - Albuquerque, NM

May 01 - Larimer Lounge - Denver, CO

May 02 - The Atrium - Fort Collins, CO

May 03 - DLC - Salt Lake City, UT

May 04 - Neurolux - Boise, ID

May 07 - High DIve - Seattle, WA

May 08 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR

May 16 - Knust - Hamburg, Germany +

May 17 - Franz Mhelhose - Enfurt, Germany +

May 18 - Lido - Berlin, Germany +

May 20 - La Maroquinerie - Paris, France +

May 26 - Cross The Tracks Festival - Brockwell Park, UK

May 28 - The Blues Kitchen - Manchester, UK +

* with The Budos Band

+ with Lady Wray