Video: Avenged Sevenfold Drops Animated 'Cosmic' Music Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-platinum rock headliners Avenged Sevenfold (comprising of M. Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance, Brooks Wackerman, and Johnny Christ) present the stunning new music video for the fan favorite song, “Cosmic,” directed by Chris Hopewell.

Right now, Avenged Sevenfold is touring the country on the latest leg of their Life Is But A Dream… North American Tour with support from Poppy and Sullivan King. The band gave “Cosmic” its live debut as chronicled by Revolver and LoudWire. See the dates below and visit https://www.avengedsevenfold.com/tour for more details and to purchase tickets and VIP packages.

Avenged Sevenfold recently launched their Season Pass loyalty program. Fans can opt in for free to collect points for behavior they are already doing; streaming music, buying merchandise, and attending live shows. Points can then be redeemed for up to 25 levels of rewards – everything from merch discounts to demos to band meet & greets. These rewards will be automatically available via a claim system and dropped into your digital wallet where you can redeem it or sell it. More info can be found HERE.

'LIFE IS BUT A DREAM...' 2024 TOUR DATES:

Mar 19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Mar 21 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Mar 23 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

Mar 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Mar 26 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Mar 28 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson Boling Arena

Mar 29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Mar 31 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

May 25 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Madya Stadium

June 5 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

June 7 – Nurburg, Germany – Rock am Ring

June 9 – Nurnberg, Germany – Rock im Park

June 11 – Basel, Switzerland – St. Jakobshalle

June 13 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks

June 14 – Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock

June 16 – Derby, UK – Download Festival

June 19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell Festival

June 21 – Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhallen

June 22 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Festival

June 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

June 26 – Viveiro, Spain – Resurrection Festival

June 27 – Clisson, France – Hellfest

June 30 – Lisbon, Portugal – Evil Live Festival

About Avenged Sevenfold

To date, Avenged Sevenfold have sold over 10 million albums worldwide and earned two consecutive No. 1 albums on Billboard 200 album chart (2010's Nightmare and 2013's Hail To The King) to go along with over a billion video views and a billion-plus Spotify streams, as well as multiple No. 1 singles on rock radio.

The band (comprising M. Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman) are equally known for their spectacular live shows, selling out arenas and headlining the world's most prestigious rock festivals as well as always being at the forefront of rapidly changing technology, cultural mile markers, and new ways for communities to engage.