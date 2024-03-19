Video: Avenged Sevenfold Drops Animated 'Cosmic' Music Video

Right now, Avenged Sevenfold is touring the country on the latest leg of their Life Is But A Dream… North American Tour with support from Poppy and Sullivan King.
Multi-platinum rock headliners Avenged Sevenfold (comprising of M. Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance, Brooks Wackerman, and Johnny Christ) present the stunning new music video for the fan favorite song, “Cosmic,” directed by Chris Hopewell.
The band gave "Cosmic" its live debut as chronicled by Revolver and LoudWire. See the dates below and visit https://www.avengedsevenfold.com/tour for more details and to purchase tickets and VIP packages.
Avenged Sevenfold recently launched their Season Pass loyalty program. Fans can opt in for free to collect points for behavior they are already doing; streaming music, buying merchandise, and attending live shows. Points can then be redeemed for up to 25 levels of rewards – everything from merch discounts to demos to band meet & greets. These rewards will be automatically available via a claim system and dropped into your digital wallet where you can redeem it or sell it. More info can be found HERE.
Mar 19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Mar 21 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Mar 23 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
Mar 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Mar 26 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Mar 28 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson Boling Arena
Mar 29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Mar 31 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
May 25 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Madya Stadium
June 5 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
June 7 – Nurburg, Germany – Rock am Ring
June 9 – Nurnberg, Germany – Rock im Park
June 11 – Basel, Switzerland – St. Jakobshalle
June 13 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks
June 14 – Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock
June 16 – Derby, UK – Download Festival
June 19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell Festival
June 21 – Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhallen
June 22 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Festival
June 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
June 26 – Viveiro, Spain – Resurrection Festival
June 27 – Clisson, France – Hellfest
June 30 – Lisbon, Portugal – Evil Live Festival
To date, Avenged Sevenfold have sold over 10 million albums worldwide and earned two consecutive No. 1 albums on Billboard 200 album chart (2010's Nightmare and 2013's Hail To The King) to go along with over a billion video views and a billion-plus Spotify streams, as well as multiple No. 1 singles on rock radio.
The band (comprising M. Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman) are equally known for their spectacular live shows, selling out arenas and headlining the world's most prestigious rock festivals as well as always being at the forefront of rapidly changing technology, cultural mile markers, and new ways for communities to engage.
