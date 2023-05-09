Video: Ashnikko Prepares for Battle in Cinematic 'WEEDKILLER' Video

On the heels of her explosive Coachella debut, blue-haired superstar Ashnikko (she/they) delves deeper into the dystopian lore behind her forthcoming album with the official video for its arresting title track "WEEDKILLER."

The new visuals immerse us in Ashnikko's self-written post-apocalyptic world as they burst onto the pop hook like an artillery barrage. Directed by Furmaan + Vasso, we witness Ashnikko's battle with the menacing Weedkiller robot, an enemy designed to symbolize Earth's environmental catastrophe and technological advancement.

Ashnikko explains, "This is the song that spawned the whole album. It's the climax of the record, the epic fight scene in the wasteland. Swords drawn, roots deep into the ground, I have come here to photosynthesize and eliminate the weedkillers. It is a violent fantastical storytelling set in my realm."

Her wild and wonderful Coachella performance just landed her on the cover of LA Weekly's 2023 Coachella Issue and GALORE Magazine's April Issue, plus widespread buzz from the likes of NYLON, Rolling Stone, NME, and many more. Next up, she'll bring her WEEDKILLER World Tour - her biggest headline tour to date - to audiences around the globe beginning this September.

See a full list of upcoming dates in North America below, including a just-announced show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Halloween night, plus new shows in Austin, Dallas, Oklahoma City and second nights in Portland and Oakland.

WEEDKILLER WORLD TOUR 2023 - NORTH AMERICA LEG

September 10 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater *

September 12 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum *

September 13 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion *

September 15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis (SOLD OUT!)

September 16 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (SOLD OUT!)

September 18 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! (SOLD OUT!)

September 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

September 21 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

September 22 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre (SOLD OUT!)

September 23 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom (SOLD OUT!)

September 25 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner (SOLD OUT!)

September 26 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Mirage

September 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at The Mann

September 29, 2023 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

September 30, 2023 - Richmond, VA - The National (SOLD OUT!)

October 2 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz (SOLD OUT!)

October 3 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte (SOLD OUT!)

October 5 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live (SOLD OUT!)

October 6 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live at the Backyard

October 7 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando (SOLD OUT!)

October 10 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

October 11 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works (SOLD OUT!)

October 13 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant (SOLD OUT!)

October 14 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater (SOLD OUT!)

October 16 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

October 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex Rockwell

October 19 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

October 20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo (SOLD OUT!)

October 21 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT!)

October 22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater *

October 24 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

October 25 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater *

October 27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren (SOLD OUT!)

October 28 - San Diego, CA - SOMA *

October 29 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim *

October 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium *

*New date