Video: Ashley Cooke Draws The Line In 'Your Place' Music Video

Big Loud's Country songstress Ashley Cooke makes a statement with the official music video for her Top 30 and climbing single “your place,” out now.

Directed by ACM award-winner Justin Clough, the video captures the essence of the song's raw emotions, showcasing Cooke's autobiographical journey of moving forward and reclaiming her independence after a toxic breakup.

As her intrusive ex persistently crosses boundaries that no longer concern him, Cooke draws a firm line – “her current situation is none of his damn bizness” (MusicRow).

“When I walked onto the set to shoot the video for 'your place,' I had no idea what to expect,” shares Cooke. “The way Justin [Clough] used an elevator to bring such a tangible plotline to the metaphor of the song is so creative, and I'm so excited for fans to see it.”

The “feel good, I don't need you anthem” (Holler) co-written by Cooke, Jordan Minton and Mark Trussell has rapidly climbed the charts at Country radio. Securing a spot in the Top 30, Billboard recognizes its “real potential at becoming her first radio hit” for the iHeartCountry On The Verge artist.

After first appearing on her July 2023 debut album shot in the dark, “your place” has climbed to the top of the charts on SiriusXM's The Highway Hot 30 Countdown as she averages over 1M+ on-demand streams per week, placing her in the Top 15 for female Country currents in streaming.

Heading into 2024 with accelerating momentum, the “rising superstar” (Country Now) continues to share her critically acclaimed debut album with fans across the globe. Cooke kicked off the year at Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa in Mexico before she heads overseas on Jordan Davis' DAMN GOOD TIME Tour across the US, UK, Canada and Europe.

She's also recently added more dates to her headlining shot in the dark Tour in March, stopping in Greensboro, N.C., Augusta, Ga., and Isle of Palms, S.C.. Stay up to date with the latest news and more exciting announcements by visiting ashleycooke.com and following along on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok @theashleycooke.

Photo credit: Brayln Kelly