Video: Ashe shares 'Pull The Plug' Video, 'Willson' LP Out Now

Nashville-based Ashe unveils a new video for “Pull The Plug." The song is from her latest album, Willson, which is out now to critical praise.

“Directed by Muriel Margaret and myself, filmed September of last year in the throes of hiding, well before I finished the album or filmed anything else…we told no one except those involved and asked no one for permission :),” Ashe says.“While technically a part of Willson, this video is such its own snapshot of where I was at a year ago…I missed creating so much!! but was still very much not ready to show my face.”

Ashe recently performed a special “one night only” release show in celebration of the new album in Nashville, which sold out in under two hours. The show marked her first and only headline show in a year and a half after she returned to the stage earlier this year as a surprise guest at friend and frequent collaborator Niall Horan’s show in New York. Additionally, Ashe appeared on stage recently with Noah Kahan during his closing set at Pilgrimage festival, the final show on Kahan’s two year Stick Season Tour—watch a clip HERE.

Leading up to release, Ashe shared “Running Out Of Time,” co-written with Julian Bunetta, Steph Jones of Sabrina Carpenter’s hit song “Espresso,” followed by “I Wanna Love You (But I Don’t),” “I hope you die first” and a surprise release of “Ashe.”

Produced by Collin Pastore and Jake Finch (boygenius), Willson finds Ashe returning to Nashville and her songwriting roots, rediscovering herself after a bout of artistic and personal confusion. The project marks a notable new chapter for the songstress who made the decision to step away from music following the successes of her previous two albums Ashlyn (2021)—which featured the global hit “Moral of the Story”—and Rae (2022).

The track was featured on the original soundtrack of Netflix’s To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) after gaining billions of streams and reaching #2 on both the Global and U.S. Spotify Viral 50 charts.

Ashe’s meteoric rise to pop stardom over the years has led to notable collaborations and stages shared with some of the industry’s biggest names—FINNEAS and Horan included. Her previous EPs have received critical acclaim from Teen Vogue, FADER and more, while her subsequent debut album, Ashlyn (2021), saw praise from Variety, Billboard, and Nylon, with People calling the record a “profound listen.”

ASHE—WILLSON—LP TRACKLIST

1. Please don’t fall in love with me

2. Running Out of Time

3. Pull The Plug

4. Cherry Trees

5. I Wanna Love You (But I Don’t)

6. Helter Skelter

7. Dear Stranger,

8. Hornet’s Nest

9. Castle

10. Don’t do me any favors (Vinyl & CD Exclusive)

11. I hope you die first

12. Devil Herself

13. Ashe

