Video: Alicia Keys Unveils QUEEN CHARLOTTE Music Video for Netflix & Shondaland

Music plays a pivotal role in the Bridgerton universe. In celebration of the launch of Netflix and Shondaland's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, fans will witness HERstory in the making with 15-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist and global superstar Alicia Keys and Queen Charlotte's Global Orchestra.

Musicians from all over the world, including music arranger Bobbie-Jane Gardner, from countries such as Sweden, South Africa, Germany, France, Barbados, Egypt, and more have come together to create the first of its kind 70+ piece global orchestra, made up entirely of women of color for the captivating new rendition and companion video of Keys' timeless classic "If I Ain't Got You" for its 20th anniversary.

The video, which features South Africa's first Black female conductor, Ofentse Pitse, as well as artists RIMON from The Netherlands, Amel Bent from France, Alicia Awa from Germany, Cherrie from Sweden and Delara from Norway, was directed by Diane Martel, who also directed the original. You can view the full music video on Netflix's YouTube.

"If I Ain't Got You" (Orchestral Version) by Alicia Keys featuring Queen Charlotte's Global Orchestra will be featured on the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Covers from the Netflix Series) soundtrack, which will also include instrumental covers of modern pop classics from Beyonce, SZA, Whitney Houston and more.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: The Tyler Twins