Video: Alice ivy Shares Video For 'Broke My Heart' Feat Mallrat And Jelani Blackman

Australian artist, producer and multi-instrumentalist, Alice Ivy, is excited to share the video for her latest single, “Broke My Heart” featuring Jelani Blackman and Mallrat. The song is out via Helix Records and is the latest taste of Alice Ivy's forthcoming third album, Do What Makes You Happy. Full details of the album will be announced soon.

“Broke My Heart” infuses elements of soul, electronica and pop to create a fresh, immersive sound which lends itself perfectly to the charms of the unexpected-but-perfectly-matched collaborators, Jelani Blackman and Mallrat. Those already familiar with Alice Ivy's work will recognise ‘Broke My Heart' as another serving of her trademark charisma, and indicative of her world-class curatorial craft.

Speaking about the new video, Alice Ivy says: “The hardest part about collaborating with artists all over the world is that we're rarely in the same place at the same time. I wanted Mallrat and Jelani Blackman to be in the music video for ‘Broke My Heart' so badly, but between me working in the studio in Melbourne, Mallrat being a rockstar on tour in the States and Jelani releasing his album in London, it didn't seem possible.

Then I had a wild idea to send each of them an old school camcorder in the post with a scavenger-hunt style list of things that evoke being heartbroken. It's always the little things like going grocery shopping or making a cup of tea alone that really hit you in the feels, as well as the requisite wandering the streets, cuddling your fur babies and getting all introspective and moody on the piano or guitar.

I was like a kid on Christmas morning waiting for those camcorders to come back and both Mallrat and Jelani hit it out of the park. It was so interesting getting everyone's different perspectives of the shot list! It's a fun clip with two bonafide superstars that I had the great privilege of working with, plus I got to smash a cake at the end of the clip, which is a thoroughly enjoyable experience whether you've just had your heart broken or not.”

Sharing the story behind the track, Alice Ivy says: “Mallrat and I frequently work together in my studio in Melbourne. We had this song that I really loved but we couldn't quite get it flowing properly. I always knew that I wanted to do something with it but I decided to rest it for a little bit… A few months later I travelled to the UK to play some shows and I saw Jelani Blackman play at Great Escape.

His set was sooo good, I went up to him afterwards and floated the idea of working together. A few months later I sent him the demo with Mallrat and asked if he wanted to put a verse on it, he sent me stems a couple of weeks later! I love how this song makes you feel like you're floating, Mallrat's and Jelani's vocals on it are so smooth. I'm super proud and so excited that it's coming out and I can't wait to hear the 808s on a big festival PA.”

Jelani Blackman says: “I've been into this tune from the second I heard it. It was so easy to write for because I fully get that feeling of heartbreak, because sometimes it's unintentional and you still love the person. Me and Alice have been chatting for a while, it's sick collaborating on something together and also with Mallrat, big fans of them both. Always cool to work with people in such diff places of the world than me, especially on a song I like so much.”

Mallrat says: “Annika [Alice Ivy] is one of my best friends and she's so pretty and sexy and funny and one of my favourite collaborators! It always feels like we're just hanging out whenever we're in the studio, so things came together really naturally.”

ALIVE IVY TOUR DATES

Fri 17 - Sun 19 Nov - Corona Capital - Tenochtitlan / Mexico City

Thu 23 - Sun 26 Nov - Queenscliff Music Festival - Wadawurrung Country / Queenscliff

Photo By Ian Laidlaw