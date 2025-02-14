Video: Actor Ben Barnes Shares 'One Minute More' Video Featuring Monica Martin

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer-songwriter and actor Ben Barnes (Westworld, The Punisher, The Chronicles of Narnia) has shared a video for the single “One Minute More,” a heartfelt collaboration with Chicago-born singer-songwriter Monica Martin, from his debut album Where The Light Gets In.

Starring Ben Barnes and Monica Martin, the visual beautifully reimagines the song’s theme of heartbreak, transforming reflections on loss and longing into a touching tribute to love’s fleeting moments. Their performance evokes both raw vulnerability and bittersweet nostalgia.

"'One Minute More' is about letting go,” Ben shares, “Perhaps the understanding that sometimes love is not always, to quote the Beatles, ‘all you need’. Or maybe it’s about being parted from family or someone else you love. It’s a very gentle song about one of the most intense human emotions, that intense pang of goodbye and the ache for one more impossible minute with someone. I heard Monica Martin’s ‘Go Easy, Kid’ and knew hers was the magical, vulnerable voice I needed to duet this with me."

Declared “a sharp contrast from his acting roles in recent years” (Us Weekly), Where The Light Gets In (Kartel Music Group) is a deeply personal collection that embraces vulnerability, hope, and resilience, drawing inspiration from soul and pop music icons like Stevie Wonder and Queen. The album explores the different stages of a relationship; beginnings, tension, sorrow, sex, love, endings, and nostalgia. Recorded at Apogee Studios in Santa Monica, the album was produced by James Valentine and Sam Farrar (Maroon 5) alongside drummer and manager Paul Hamilton.

Ben shares: “It’s about how our history and our scars configure to make us who we are in this moment. If a part of us has ever felt broken, we can mend...transforming ourselves into something more precious than we were before ....‘the cracks are where the light gets in’.”

A lifelong music fanatic, Ben pursued songwriting since 19 but was delayed by his flourishing acting career. In October 2021, he finally made his long-awaited debut with Songs for You, a deeply personal 5-track EP — 20 years in the making. Since then, he's performed at iconic venues like The Troubadour, Bowery Ballroom, and Hotel Café — stages that have hosted music legends Hozier, Adele, and Elton John.

Ben has been bringing his live shows to audiences across the U.S., UK, and Europe (see tour dates below), performing tracks from Where The Light Gets In alongside his catalog and some fun extras. Ben will conclude the U.S. leg with a headlining show at Los Angeles’ The Wiltern on Wednesday, March 5th. A portion of the proceeds from the show will be donated to the California Community Foundation, which provides essential support to the families of fallen firefighters, firefighters themselves, and the communities they serve. Tickets are available HERE.

U.S. TOUR DATES

Mar 5 – The Wiltern (Los Angeles)

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

Feb 14 - London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire (UK)

Feb 16 - Cologne Gloria-Theater (DE)

Feb 19 - Utrecht TivoliVredenburg (NL)

Feb 20 - Antwerp Trix (BE)

Feb 21 - Paris Le Trianon (FR)

Feb 23 - Berlin Metropol (DE)

Feb 24 - Copenhagen Amager Bio (DK)

Feb 25 - Stockholm Nalen (SE)

Feb 27 - Oslo Vulkan Arena (NO)

Photo Credit: Ciara McMullan

Comments