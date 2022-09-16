Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Victoria Canal Releases New EP 'Elegy'

Victoria Canal Releases New EP 'Elegy'

Canal is due to play a run of special live performances to celebrate the release of Elegy.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  

Rising talent Victoria Canal today releases her new EP Elegy via Parlophone Records. Comprising of recent single 'swan song', hailed by Coldplay's Chris Martin as "one of the best songs ever written", 'own me' and 'pity season', the EP's final track 'driving your car' is out today to listen to, along with the project in full.

Following the EP's consecutive storytelling tracks, 'driving your car' is a contemplative and cathartic ending, seeing the project's fictional son living on with the memory of his father, trying his best to preserve him by continuing to walk through life in his shoes.

Victoria Canal is due to play a run of special live performances to celebrate the release of Elegy, including shows in London (now sold out), Dublin, Paris, New York, LA and more. Full list of dates below, with tickets available via her website. She will also be playing a piano session for BBC Radio 1 in the coming weeks, following 'swan song''s premiere as Chillest Record.

Of Elegy, Victoria explains "Elegy is probably my most heartbroken work to date. I wrote it in the first few months of the pandemic when I found out someone close to me was quite ill. I was thrown neck-deep into the crushing awareness of time, having conversations with a person whose aliveness I no longer took for granted. In a weird form of therapy, I couldn't stop watching 'This Is Us'. There was just so much emotional nuance that applied to my own life in every single episode. These songs and stories poured out of me, often right after watching an episode of the show, in some attempt to cope with anticipating loss and grief.

I honestly never thought anyone would ever hear these songs; I wrote them because I had to, and the thought of some of these words being public still scares me a little bit because of just how honest they really are."

24 year old singer, songwriter, producer and activist Victoria Canal makes soul-stirring, emotive pop music. Born in Munich, Spanish-American Canal says her international upbringing fostered her love for a nomadic life in music. A proud "third culture kid," she lived everywhere from Shanghai, Tokyo, Amsterdam, London, and Dubai to Atlanta, New York, and Forth Worth, and is proud of her identity as a queer, disabled, mixed-heritage woman, which fuels much of her activism.

Canal also recently released new track 'Bring It On', the theme song for new Apple TV+ series Best Foot Forward, based on the book by Paralympic skier Josh Sundquist.

Listen to the new EP here:

Watch the new music video here:

Victoria Canal 2022 tour dates

September

Wed 21 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Upstairs

Sat 24 - Hamburg, DE - Reeperbahn Festival

Tue 27 - Dublin, IE - The Workman's Cellar

Thu 29 - London, UK - St. Pancras Old Church - SOLD OUT

Fri 30 - Paris, FR - Mezzanine

October

Tue 18 - Brooklyn, NY, USA - Elsewhere / Zone 1

Thu 20 - Los Angeles, CA, USA - The Echo

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Timothée Chalamet Reveals He Has Seven Musical Numbers in WONKATimothée Chalamet Reveals He Has Seven Musical Numbers in WONKA
September 15, 2022

Timothée Chalamet has revealed that he has seven musical numbers in the upcoming film Wonka, in which he stars as Willy Wonka. Chalamet described the film as 'joyous' and and 'sincere.' The film is a prequel to 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' and serves as an origin story for Willy Wonka.
Tovah Feldshuh to Recur in Amazon's SHELTER SeriesTovah Feldshuh to Recur in Amazon's SHELTER Series
September 15, 2022

Funny Girl star Tovah Feldshuh will recur as Bat Lady in Prime Video's new series, Shelter. The character is described as a reclusive, ghostlike figure who gives Mickey (Jaden Michael) a mysterious and disturbing piece of news. The cast also include Jaden Michael, Constance Zimmer, Adrian Greensmith, Abby Corrigan, Sage Linder, and Brian Altemus.
Andrew Barth Feldman Joins Jennifer Lawrence in NO HARD FEELINGS FilmAndrew Barth Feldman Joins Jennifer Lawrence in NO HARD FEELINGS Film
September 15, 2022

Former Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman has landed a leading role in Sony's new R-rated comedy film, No Hard Feelings. Feldman will play opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the new film directed by Gene Stupnitsky. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps.
New Folk Musical NORTHERN STAR to Release Concept AlbumNew Folk Musical NORTHERN STAR to Release Concept Album
September 15, 2022

The new musical Northern Star will receive a concept album to be released with music and lyrics by Jared Alexander and arrangements and orchestrations by Eoin Corcoran. The cast features Lorna Baxter as The Narrator, Rhian Ferrigan as The Mysterious Stranger, Feifei Xiang as the leader of the Celestials, and Jared Alexander as The Young Man.
Ash Beck's Band Silver Sonic To Release New Single 'Sister Mercy'Ash Beck's Band Silver Sonic To Release New Single 'Sister Mercy'
September 15, 2022

The band is fronted by singer/songwriter Ash Beck with lyrics that are wrapped in a well-crafted riff centric writing style, penned with great musicianship and delivered with a vivacious spirit.  It’s all about the Jet Set Lifestyle, high flying supersonic jets and the silver tone of Humbucker guitar pickups.