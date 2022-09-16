Victoria Canal Releases New EP 'Elegy'

Rising talent Victoria Canal today releases her new EP Elegy via Parlophone Records. Comprising of recent single 'swan song', hailed by Coldplay's Chris Martin as "one of the best songs ever written", 'own me' and 'pity season', the EP's final track 'driving your car' is out today to listen to, along with the project in full.

Following the EP's consecutive storytelling tracks, 'driving your car' is a contemplative and cathartic ending, seeing the project's fictional son living on with the memory of his father, trying his best to preserve him by continuing to walk through life in his shoes.

Victoria Canal is due to play a run of special live performances to celebrate the release of Elegy, including shows in London (now sold out), Dublin, Paris, New York, LA and more. Full list of dates below, with tickets available via her website. She will also be playing a piano session for BBC Radio 1 in the coming weeks, following 'swan song''s premiere as Chillest Record.

Of Elegy, Victoria explains "Elegy is probably my most heartbroken work to date. I wrote it in the first few months of the pandemic when I found out someone close to me was quite ill. I was thrown neck-deep into the crushing awareness of time, having conversations with a person whose aliveness I no longer took for granted. In a weird form of therapy, I couldn't stop watching 'This Is Us'. There was just so much emotional nuance that applied to my own life in every single episode. These songs and stories poured out of me, often right after watching an episode of the show, in some attempt to cope with anticipating loss and grief.

I honestly never thought anyone would ever hear these songs; I wrote them because I had to, and the thought of some of these words being public still scares me a little bit because of just how honest they really are."

24 year old singer, songwriter, producer and activist Victoria Canal makes soul-stirring, emotive pop music. Born in Munich, Spanish-American Canal says her international upbringing fostered her love for a nomadic life in music. A proud "third culture kid," she lived everywhere from Shanghai, Tokyo, Amsterdam, London, and Dubai to Atlanta, New York, and Forth Worth, and is proud of her identity as a queer, disabled, mixed-heritage woman, which fuels much of her activism.

Canal also recently released new track 'Bring It On', the theme song for new Apple TV+ series Best Foot Forward, based on the book by Paralympic skier Josh Sundquist.

Listen to the new EP here:

Watch the new music video here:

Victoria Canal 2022 tour dates

September

Wed 21 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Upstairs

Sat 24 - Hamburg, DE - Reeperbahn Festival

Tue 27 - Dublin, IE - The Workman's Cellar

Thu 29 - London, UK - St. Pancras Old Church - SOLD OUT

Fri 30 - Paris, FR - Mezzanine

October

Tue 18 - Brooklyn, NY, USA - Elsewhere / Zone 1

Thu 20 - Los Angeles, CA, USA - The Echo