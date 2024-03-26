Victoria Bigelow Shares 'Under The Tree (Acoustic)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Victoria Bigelow recently announced her latest project, Songs for No One Vol 2, due May 10 via Immortal Records.

She also shared the EP's lead single, “Under the Tree” – a song she wrote while on a family trip in Wyoming, inspired by the writing of one of her heroes, Sylvia Plath. Today, Bigelow released a breathtaking acoustic version of the song, backed by the EP's producer Devan Skaggs, and presented by LUCK Reunion.

Earlier this month, Bigelow made her Luck Reunion debut, selected as an Artist On The Rise via the Southwest: On The Rise to Luck program. She also performed as an official artist at SXSW, giving a riveting performance during The Line of Best Fit's Friday evening showcase. Victoria will next perform supporting Lola Kirke on April 30th in Phoenix, AZ at The Rebel Lounge.

Victoria Bigelow tells breathtaking stories of heartbreak and bittersweet hope. Her new self-penned project expands on themes of nostalgia and existentialism from 2023's Songs For No One Vol. 1.

“The EP was recorded with my partner at our home in the desert with the intent of bringing the listener into my sonic interpretation of the Southwest, and the vastness it offers,” notes Victoria. “It touches on the loss of innocence that robs so many of us of our youthful hope, and the full circle moments of love we experience when we return to ourselves and open up to others.” Pre-save / pre-order Songs For No One Vol. 2 here: https://stem.ffm.to/songsfornoonevol2.

Victoria Bigelow's moody yet hopeful music has drawn comparisons with Weyes Blood, Angel Olsen and Mazzy Star – all of whom the musician has found inspiration from. But her first inspiration to create music came when the Marietta, GA-raised artist's mother bought her a $10 guitar to celebrate turning twelve.

The next day she wrote her first song and, ten years later as a young mother cradling her newborn son in her arms, Bigelow wrote her breakthrough single “Low.”

photo by Kate Liddy