The 502s Add Spring Dates to 'Nonsense All Night Tour'

The 502s kicked off their winter/spring Nonsense All Night Tour in Omaha, NE last week and have announced that the second leg of the tour will continue through May with stops at Jannus Live, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, Empire Hall and more.

Ticket pre-sales are currently ongoing, with public on-sale happening Friday (2/27) at 10 a.m. local. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit here.

The 502s are known for songs like the fan favorite “Your Nonsense Makes Sense," which has seen a viral following. Their fourth album, Easy Street, released last fall, includes songs like “Summer Fling”, “Quicksand” and “End of the World.”

Nonsense All Night Tour Dates

Feb 26 – The Granada – Lawrence, KS>>

Feb 27 – Old Rock House – St. Louis, MO>>

Feb 28 – Send It South Bike & Music Festival – Bentonville, AR+

Apr 17 – RendezVan – Bend, OR+

Apr 24 – Tuck Fest – Charlotte, NC+

May 1 – RiverBeat Music Festival – Memphis, TN+

May 21 – Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL

May 22 – Terra Fermata – Stuart, FL

May 23 – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

May 24 – Good Time Fest – Charleston, SC+

May 27 – Empire Live – Albany, NY

May 28 – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom – Hampton Beach, NH

May 29 – Performing Arts Center at Simsbury Meadows – Norwalk, CT

May 30 – XL Live – Harrisburg, PA

>> Support by HARF

+ Indicates festival date

About The 502s

The 502s are a beach folk band from Florida. Their song “Just A Little While” made a viral splash with over 150M streams to date. Last fall, the band embarked on their Easy Street Tour, which hit stages across North America, including New York's Irving Plaza and West Hollywood's Troubadour. The 502s' new album, Easy Street, is out now.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Rasp