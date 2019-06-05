Vassy Returns To #1 With CONCRETE HEART

Multi-platinum award-winning recording artist VASSY earns hersixth #1 single on Billboard's Dance Club Songs Chart as her hit "Concrete Heart," co-produced with notable producer and songwriter Dan Muckala and acclaimed duo Disco Fries, moves 2-1 to take over the top spot of next week's Billboard chart. The upbeat infectious dance single is also the #1 song in the country on Dance Radio, moves up to #9 on Billboard'sDance Mix/Show Airplay and #22 on Hot Dance Electronic Songs, and is featured on Spotify's Dance Rising playlist, which boasts over 1.8 million followers.



One of the most memorable tracks of 2019 so far, "Concrete Heart" has edged out frequent chart-topping mainstays like Marshmello, Calvin Harris, P!nk, Avicii, and Martin Garrix, and follows VASSY's previous #1 dance singles including 2018's "Doomsday," "LOST" withAfrojack, and "Nothing To Lose," co-produced by Tiësto.



CLICK HERE to watch the music video and HERE to listen to the official remixes for "Concrete Heart."

On "Concrete Heart" landing #1, VASSY shares, "It really means a lot to me to have the #1 dance record in the country with "Concrete Heart"! This is a very special record dedicated to my father who passed away 16 years ago. I wanted to grow as an artist and focus on a sound that's more authentic to me with this record. Although I felt vulnerable releasing "Concrete Heart" seeing as it's about being afraid of rejection and getting hurt, I also wanted to showcase that everyone has the right to love whoever you want no matter who you are.



I appreciate all of the support and want to show other artists that you don't have to have millions of fans to feel good about yourself! Be authentic to yourself and make the music that gives you the most joy and is true to who you are as an artist."

VASSY's unique sound and anthemic lyrics have solidified her as one of the most sought-after vocalists in dance music. The Australian powerhouse's discography includes numerous chart-topping global hits including "Bad" with David Guetta and Showtek, which was certified double platinum in 7 countries and has clocked 1 billion streams, and "Secrets" with Tiësto and KSHMR that hit #1 in over 30 countries. The vocalist, whose productions range in style from dance to soul to reggae, has topped the Billboard Dance charts an impressive 6 times with recent singles "Doomsday," "LOST" with Afrojack, and "Nothing To Lose" co-produced with Tiësto.



VASSY's music has been heard in global television campaigns for Victoria's Secret, Nike, and Pepsi, and she's become a mainstay act at major EDM festivals around the world including Miami's Ultra Music Festival, Belgium's Tomorrowland, New York's Electric Zoo, and Australia's Stereosonic.

Proving that she has no intention of slowing down, VASSY created the imprint KMV (Kiss My VASSY) in 2018 that subsequently entered into a joint venture with RED MUSIC, a label division of Sony Music Entertainment.Outside of music, VASSY has supported and collaborated with charitable organizations like Playground of Dreams, Careers Australia, Best Buddies, Aviva Safe House, NoH8, Green IT, and She Sessions, among others.



With 6 #1 Billboard singles, 17 platinum certifications, and her very own imprint, VASSY has positioned herself as one of music's most prominent artists.



VASSY's #1 single "Concrete Heart" is available worldwide.





