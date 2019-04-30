Vans Announces Season 2 of Sidestripe Sessions

Vans, the original youth culture brand and icon of creative expression has announced the return of its global music series, Sidestripe Sessions. Filmed at Vans Global Headquarters in Costa Mesa, California, the series features different artists across all musical genres ranging from punk, experimental, indie to hip hop all filmed in a giant Vans shoe box with a rotating backdrop of art installations. Celebrating creative diversity in music and art, the video series highlights Vans' extended family of musicians through a two-song performance.

The second season of Sidestripe Sessions will feature 12 episodes, and Vans is thrilled to release the first of the series, featuring London singer-songwriter Nilüfer Yanya with a large-scale colorful art installation by Los Angeles based artist, Erin D. Garcia. The series will go on to showcase a wide variety of acts including the dynamic hip-hop producer and song writer Anderson .Paak, four-piece surf inspired, pop/indie rock band Say Sue Me from Seoul, indie / R&B solo artistCautious Clay, CANDY with their unapologetic and brutal hardcore/metal/rock sound, Los Angeles' group Cherry Glazerr and English rock band Basement with more artists to be announced soon. Each episode will feature art installations by Vans family of artists including Erin D. Garcia, Los Angeles based multi-disciplinary visual artist Chloe White, abstract and playful muralist Ellen Rutt and more.

Watch the first episode now! A new Vans Sidestripe Sessions episode will premiere on a bi-weekly basis beginning April 12. Don't miss Sidestripe Sessions season one performances by Wallows, IDLES, Young M.A, Cuco, Masego,Quicksand and more! To get more information and subscribe to Sidestripe Sessions, please visit Vans YouTube Channel.

Vans Sidestripe Sessions Season 2 is a global series celebrating collaboration, diversity, and expression through music and art. The two-song sessions feature performances from Vans' extended family of musicians; backdropped by original art installations from emerging artists. Premiering bi-weekly on Mondays, each session is unique in sight and sound. Watch previous performances from Season 1 including Wallows, serpentwithfeet, The Get Up Kids, Young M.A. Cuco and more here.

Watch the First Episode Now





