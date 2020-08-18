Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The festival will be held online, October 15-25, 2020.

Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute presents the New York Butoh Institute Festival 2020 online, October 15-25, 2020.

The Festival will feature an exciting program of butoh workshops and exclusive Zoom performances of works by butoh dancers from Asia, Latin America, South Africa, New York, and the United States. Vangeline's nonfiction book, Butoh: Cradling Empty Space, will also be released during the Festival with a free book giveaway.

Tickets are $5-$10 and can be purchased at www.vangeline.com/online-tickets.

Festival Highlights

Thursday,October 15, 2020 at 8pm ET

Sitting with it, a collection of butoh short films via Zoom.

The six short films are a hybrid between film, poetry, visual arts, and butoh. The last four of the short films featured are a direct response to the 2020 pandemic.

Friday, October 16 at 8pm ET

Broken Body by Ruta De La Memoria (Chile) via Zoom.

Broken Body tells the story of three pregnant women who disappeared during the Pinochet dictatorship in Chile. Presented in association with Theater for the New City.

Saturday, October 17 at 5pm and 8pm ET

Live butoh improvisation by Yuko Kaseki (Japan) via Zoom followed by a discussion with the artist.

Sunday, October 18, 12 to 3pm ET

Butoh Workshop with Yuko Kaseki via Zoom.

Thursday,October 22 at 7:30pm ET

Butoh: Cradling Empty Space Book Release Party with author Vangeline and guests (virtual). Winners of book giveaway announced. The first nonfiction book published by the New York Butoh Institute, Butoh: Cradling Empty Space, explores butoh through a scientific lens, challenging the current gender bias and shedding light onto this mysterious and often misunderstood art form.

Friday, October 23 at 8pm ET

Red Flag on a Red Planet, live performance by Vanessa Skantze (Seattle), followed by a discussion with the artist.

Saturday, October 24, at 5pm and 8pm ET

Rising of the Unchained Silent Screams, a solo created and performed by Tebby W. T. Ramasike (South Africa) via Zoom followed by a discussion with the artist.

Sunday, October 25, 12 to 3pm ET

Afrobutoh workshop with Tebby W. T. Ramasike (South Africa) via Zoom.

In partnership with the Hokkaido Butoh Festival, a free screening of Butoh dancer Saga Kobayashi's 2020 performance will be available online during the festival. Kobayashi was a principal dancer of the founder of butoh Tatsumi Hijikata.

