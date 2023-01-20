Valy Mo Returns to DND Recs with 2-Track 'Jugar/Perreo' EP

Making his long awaited return to BIJOU's Do Not Duplicate Recordings, Valy Mo returns to the release radar with his atmospheric 'Jugar/Perreo' EP. Hitting the ground running in 2023, Valy Mo's 2-track EP features two brand new collaborations, 'Jugar' with Southern California-based talent Hypedelic and 'Perreo' with Spanish DJ and producer HEMIS.

At the apex of the three artists' beloved sound, the stunning EP features a blend of each producer's signature sonic elements and all the best house music has to offer. Serving as both Valy Mo and DND Recs first official release of the year, the enthralling 2-track 'Jugar/Perreo' EP is out now via Do Not Duplicate Recordings.

The 2-track EP opens with Valy Mo and Hypedelic's 'Jugar', immediately kicking off with a thumping bass line followed by an alluring spanish vocal cut. Audibly boasting an atmospheric soundscape, the endlessly playable productions oozes with a palpable energy and uncontrollable groove. The track slowly builds with a rising tension, before going into a groovy bass drop, enveloping the listener's ears with the EP's irresistible sounds and textures.

Continuing the EP's high-energy ethos, Valy Mo and HEMIS link up for 'Perreo'. Rife with four-on-the-floor sensibilities, the track features a propelling bassline, a sultry spanish vocal cut, and detailed percussive elements. Turning the energy up a notch, the mesmerizing new hit delivers a synth ladden, latin infused sonic space. Boasting an infectious feel-good energy from start-to-finish, the 2-track 'Jugar/Perreo' EP serves as a stellar addition to the Do Not Duplicate Recordings imprint.

With the release of his 'Jugar-Perreo' EP, Valy Mo further solidifies himself as one to watch throughout the new year. Serving as a premier example of his infectious sound design, listeners are treated to a taste of what the rising talent has planned next. As he continues to gear up for a massive 2023 jam-packed with sonic productions and a residency at Ravolition Festival this April, fans can look forward to seeing his creative vision and musical prowess come to life.

Listen to the new EP here: