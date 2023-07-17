Valerie Marie Releases New Song 'I'm Sorry'

After a two-year hiatus, 18-year-old bilingual singer-songwriter Valerie Marie makes her long-awaited return with a triumphant new single, "I'm Sorry."

The song has so many sounds packed into it that it is impossible for listeners not to gravitate towards the record. The eclectic single has elements from Alt-Pop, Dark Pop, Latin Rock, Neo-Soul, Pop, R&B/Soul, etc. "I'm Sorry" is a prime example of the unique sound that Valerie Marie has and the versatility that she possesses.

"I'm Sorry" is similar to her previous release, "Mi Amor," in the sense that it dives into love and relationships. "I'm Sorry" touches on the fear and insecurities felt during relationships and the effect that these thoughts/feelings have on romantic connections. "The song provides listeners with a window into the inner thoughts and emotions of someone who allows fear to shape their relationships." Valerie Marie continues, "By sharing this perspective, the aim is to cultivate awareness and empathy among those who have experienced similar struggles."

"I'm Sorry" may be about fear and insecurities, but, ironically, the song has a fierce, confident tone. Valerie Marie's masterful songwriting and strong, polished vocals shine bright in "I'm Sorry." From the Spanish guitar to the Synth-Pop sound, the eerie, cinematic production by Terrence Rolle makes the song bewitching.

"I'm Sorry" is just a taste of what Valerie Marie has in store. "I'm Sorry" opens the floodgates as she has more releases planned for this year. While we wait for what's to come, don't feel sorry for how many times you listen to "I'm Sorry."