Vacances Releases New Single 'Love Collapse'

Electro-indie artist Vacances has shared his newest single, "Love Collapse." The track premiered last week on Atwood Magazine who called it "a sunny indie pop anthem of intimate connection and growth."

Vacances was forged by singer Danny Lannon in 2015 out of the ashes of his previous West Coast electro-indie project, The Frail. Finding production and songwriting partners in musicians from notable acts of Montreal, Rubyhorse, Cheerleader, Geographer and The Kickdrums has helped give Lannon a defining shape to the '80s-inspired indie alternative tracks you hear today.

Lannon released his first Vacances single "Runaway" to stellar reviews from EarMilk, Examiner and AV Club, and followed this up with his viral hit "Never Give Up," which has racked up over 190,000 spins. Lannon's third viral single "Callin'" amassed over 250,000 spins.

In addition to his streaming success, Lannon has performed at festivals such as Treasure Island, Bottle Rock, SXSW and CMJ and shared the stage with Shiny Toy Guns, Fujiya & Miyagi, Passion Pit, Phantogram, Hot Chip and many more.

Listen to the new track here: