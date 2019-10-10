VP Records Will Release 'Down in Jamaica' 40th Anniversary Box Set Oct. 25!

Available October 25, 2019, Down In Jamaica: 40 Years of VP Records is a 94-track, multi-format limited edition (2,000 run) box set with a 24-page booklet and art cards detailing the hits, the rarities, and the history of the world's largest reggae label.

Featuring 101 different artists, Down In Jamaica tells the story in detail through a chronological survey of the key records that helped define the company, from early singles on obscure sublabels (Roots From The Yard, Jah Guidance, and Love) to the well-known VP Records brand that brought Beenie Man, Sean Paul, Wayne Wonder, and others into the international mainstream.

Curated by DJ, writer, and VP Records Director of Catalog Development Carter Van Pelt, the set contains four 7-inch singles, four 12-inch singles, and four CDs, the first configuration of its kind for a box set package. The CDs include the chronology of hit songs, and the vinyl pieces bring back rare titles long out of print. The initial release is in the physical format only, with a digital release of the CD portion of the set on all streaming platforms in late November.

The singles format was the dominant vehicle for Jamaican music from its inception, and the collection tells the company's story almost entirely from singles, taking its name from Red Fox and Naturalee's 1989 hit.

"The goal is to tell the story of a continually owned and operated family business at the heart of the global growth of reggae, dancehall, and Caribbean music" said Van Pelt. "As a distributor and manufacturer, the company has brought some of reggae and dancehall's most recognizable hits to the public over 40 years. This set ties that story together with some lost treasures in the form of vinyl rarities."

Founded by Vincent and Patricia Chin as the US distribution arm of Randy's Records from Kingston, Jamaica, Randy's had been at the center of the Jamaican music industry since its inception. The VP chapter began in New York as reggae was on the verge of a major transition from Bob Marley's era to the dancehall era of Yellowman, Chaka Demus, Shabba Ranks, Ninja Man, Beenie Man, and Bounty Killer.

Highlights from the set include Sean Paul & Sasha's "I'm Still In Love With You," Wayne Wonder's "No Letting Go," Beenie Man's "Who Am I" and classics from Yellowman, Barrington Levy, Gregory Isaacs, and Dennis Brown and dozens of others. The vinyl selections include rare sides by Echo Minott, Freddie McKay, Junior Reid, Tenor Saw, and others, most available for the first time since their original pressings.

"We're excited about the box set and the re-telling of our story," said Randy Chin, President of VP Records, "It's a great way to complete our 40th anniversary celebrations."





Related Articles View More Music Stories